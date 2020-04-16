AURORA, Colo. —Von Miller has the coronavirus and the NFL star wanted to come forward with his diagnosis to show people how serious the disease is.
“Von wants to let everyone out there know it’s serious; it doesn’t just happen to old people in nursing homes,” agent Joby Branion told The Associated Press on Thursday.
Miller told KUSA-TV in Denver that he developed a cough a couple of days ago and when his nebulizer for his asthma didn’t clear things up, he decided to get tested for the coronavirus and the test came back positive Thursday.
“I’m in good spirits,” Miller told the TV station. “I’m not feeling sick or hurting or anything like that.”
The Broncos released a statement, saying Miller “elected to share his diagnosis publicly to emphasize that anyone can be afflicted with coronavirus.”
“Von is doing well and recovering at home in self-isolation. He remains under the care of team doctors, who are following all coronavirus treatment procedures to ensure a safe environment for Von and our community,” the team added.
Branion said that aside from his allergy to grass, Miller, 31, is the picture of health.
“Von lives to take care of his health and his body and it hit him, too,” Branion said. “Hopefully, he’s like the 85 percent who kick this disease in the teeth in two weeks. But the bottom line is he got it, too.”
Brandion said Miller is in good spirits while quarantined at his home in the Denver area and that the Broncos linebacker plans to speak publicly about his diagnosis on Friday.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
LOS ANGELES —Southern California quarterback J.T. Daniels has entered the transfer portal.
Daniels announced his plan Thursday. Coach Clay Helton says he would welcome Daniels back if he decides to stay at USC, where Kedon Slovis claimed Daniels’ job as the Trojans’ starting quarterback last season after Daniels injured his knee.
“It is his desire to explore all of his options going into the 2020 season,” Helton said. “We will continue to support J.T. in every way possible and help him through his decision, including the option of staying on with our football team.”
Daniels was among the top quarterback recruits in the nation when he left Orange County’s Mater Dei High School early to join the Trojans two years ago.
