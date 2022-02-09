BRODHEAD—Kiarra Moe had a tall task ahead of her.
Not that she was fully aware of it.
Moe, a senior for the first-place Brodhead girls basketball team, needed 18 points to notch her 1,000th career point Tuesday night at Whitewater.
As it turned out, that’s exactly what she got.
“I knew I needed a bunch so it wasn’t really on my mind at all,” Moe said. “I hit a three-pointer and we called a timeout right away, and I had no idea what was happening. I just came to the huddle and all the girls started hugging me. It was a super cool moment.”
Moe became the second player in her family to achieve the tremendous feat: Sister Kylie scored nearly 1,500 points in her Brodhead career.
“That’s a pretty outstanding feat,” Brodhead coach Brian Kammerer said. “It says a lot about the girls and a lot about their parents and family to have two kids have that kind of success in the same family.”
Moe, who was given the nickname of Kiki by her sister, gives Kylie credit for her success.
“I was in the gym all the time when I was growing up because of her,” Moe said. “She taught me literally everything I know, and that’s probably why we play so similarly.”
Moe has been a four-year starter for a Cardinal team that just keeps improving. This year, she’s averaging 12.9 points per game for a Brodhead team that is 15-0 in Rock Valley Conference play, 19-2 overall and ranked sixth in the latest WIAA Division 4 poll.
The Cardinals can clinch a share of the RVC title with a win over Whitewater Friday night.
Moe, who doesn’t plan on playing after high school at this point, said the team is keeping its focus.
“We aren’t thinking about long-term goals right now,” Moe said. “Obviously it’s every team’s goal to bring home a gold ball, but right now we’re focusing on winning the conference, which was our first goal. Everything else, regionals and sectionals, we will think about those when we get there.”
There are plenty of accolades to reflect on for Moe, but she tends to think fondly upon the off-court moments with her teammates.
“I think the thing that sticks out the most is the bus rides home after we win a road game,” Moe said. “We blast music as loud as possible, and the coaches yell at us to be quiet because we are awful singers. It’s just an example of how close this team is, we just have so much fun together.”
Moe was also the part of two extremely successful volleyball seasons, and participates in track and field in the spring. The overall success of the Cardinal athletic program has been a joy to her.
“You can feel the different dynamic that every team has every year,” Moe said. “And as I got older and more confident, the teams did too, and real success started happening. It’s great the way the community is so supportive of us, and the girls and guys teams support each other so much.”
Kammerer said Moe’s accomplishment is even more impressive considering the timeframe she did it.
“You have to remember that she did this in a pandemic,” Kammerer said. “She was definitely shorted games last year, and we’ve all had to deal with different COVID issues. To be part of the 1,000-point club when two years were affected, that’s amazing.”
While Moe’s basketball career might be winding down, that doesn’t mean she’s slowing down any.
“She’s always been a gym rat,” Kammerer said. “She’s coming in on the weekend and getting extra shots in. I can’t keep her out of the gym. She wants to make a run here not only for herself, but more for her teammates, and that says a lot about her.”