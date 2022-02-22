BRODHEAD—Marcus McIntyre is a sectional champion.
But he’s not interested in that being his final accolade of the 2021-22 wrestling season.
The Brodhead-Juda junior captured the WIAA Division 2 sectional title at 138 pounds on Saturday, qualifying him for the state tournament, which begins Thursday at the Kohl Center in Madison.
McIntyre received a first-round bye by virtue of being one of the top four seeds, and will make his state debut Friday morning around 11:15.
McIntyre said he went into the sectionals with high goals.
“Of course, the first thing I wanted to do was make it to state,” McIntyre said. “But I felt good after my first match, and felt like I could take the whole thing.”
Reaching state is the culmination of nearly a lifetime of work on the mat.
“I started out when I was four years old,” McIntyre said. “I’ve stuck with it ever since. I think getting involved when I was younger was really important. It allowed me to get the basics down and making sure my fundamentals were good right away. That’s helped me eventually get to the next level.”
Brodhead-Juda coach Chris Hoesly said it was no surprise to him that McIntyre will end his season at the Kohl Center.
“He’s always been a kid that has worked hard and set lofty goals,” Hoesly said. “But not goals that he can’t reach. He’s a kid that’s really hard to get out of position, and it’s really hard to score points against him. He has a very tough mentality. Nobody is harder on him than he is on himself.”
Hoesly said McIntyre is set up well to reach his stated goal of ending up on the podium.
“As a coach, whenever you get a kid to state, that’s where you want him to end up,” Hoesly said. “But I don’t think he could’ve asked for a better draw. His first match will either be against a kid he’s beaten twice (Belmont-Platteville’s Tanner Paulsen) or (Winneconne’s) Ayden Hart, who is a tall, lanky kid. We’ll see what happens, but he’s got a great chance. It’s the Kohl Center, and there’s going to be some nerves there for everyone, but I think Marcus will handle it fine.”
That atmosphere is something that McIntyre is eagerly awaiting.
“I think that’s what I’m looking forward to most,” McIntyre said. “Just that chance to wrestle in the Kohl Center. I’m going in there with nothing to lose, and I’m just going to give it my all every match.”
The McIntyre family is certainly no stranger to state-level competition. Marcus’ father Mike was a state champion cross country runner for Albany, and sister Maddy was a four-time state qualifer and currently runs for UW-La Crosse.
“Watching Maddy work so hard always pushed me to do as much, or maybe even more,” McIntyre said. “But I was always a football kid growing up, playing catch with my dad, and with my friends in the backyard.”
That football season was one to remember, with the Cardinals navigating an undefeated regular season. With both basketball teams winning the Rock Valley Conference, Brodhead has turned into an all-around power.
“It’s great having that atmosphere around the school,” McIntyre said. “Just the brotherhood the guys here have and being dominant in the sports, when you see like the basketball guys go win their conference, it makes you want to go out and do the same thing. It’s a great thing to have.”
McIntyre will work to keep that great thing going, starting Friday in Madison.