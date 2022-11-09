BRODHEAD—Brodhead’s girls volleyball team placed three seniors on the All-Rock Valley Conference volleyball First Team: middle hitter Abbie Dix, setter Alexis Kammerer and middle hitter Kirsten Fish.
Dix was named the RVC Player of the Year.
The Cardinals’ junior middle hitter/outside hitter Addison Yates landed on the Second Team along with Beloit Turner senior libero Elizabeth DeZwarte and Big Foot senior outside hitter Sydney Wilson.
The entire team follows:
• FIRST TEAM: Abbie Dix, Brodhead, sr., MH; Kindyl Kilar, Whitewater, sr., OH; Gwen Crull, McFarland, sr., MH; Alexis Kammerer, Brodhead, sr., S; Ava Dean, McFarland, jr., S; Shannon Rusch, Edgerton, sr., OH; Skye McDermott, Evansville, sr., S/RSH; Kirsten Fish, Brodhead, sr., MH; Maggie Paulios, McFarland, sr., L.
• SECOND TEAM: Jillian Pergande, East Troy, jr., MH; Caleigh Yang, Whitewater, sr., L; Sydney Wilson, Big Foot, sr., OH; Addison Yates, Brodhead, jr., MH/OH; Kayla Landerud, McFarland, fr., MH; Maria Messling, Evansville, sr., MH; Elizabeth DeZwarte, Turner, sr., L; Sami Johnston, Edgerton, sr., MH; Ainsley Pennekamp, McFarland, jr., OH.
• HONORABLE MENTION: Big Foot—Abby Hildebrandt, jr.; Olivia Patek, sr. Brodhead—McKenna Young, sr.; Kaidynce Bevars, sr. Clinton—Jayden Nortier, sr.; Allie Bell, jr. East Troy—Amya Pluess, so.; Olivia Guyse, so. Edgerton—Jillian Sharlau, jr.; Talim Kjendlie, Edgerton, jr. Evansville—Taija Louis, sr.; Ava Brandenburg, jr. Jefferson—MacKenzie Thom, sr.; Addison McMahon, so. McFarland—Teagan Mallegni, jr.; Katelin Eggers, jr. Turner—Cacee Carl, fr.; Ryleigh Rose, sr. Whitewater—Jenna Pope, sr.; Cali Kopecky, sr.
