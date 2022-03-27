BRODHEAD, Wis.—The Brodhead softball returns a slew of all-Rock Valley Conference selections and have added another ace in the circle.
That sounds like a recipe for a memorable season.
Cardinals coach Steve Krupke says the team is geared up for a big season, expecting to once again battle with Jefferson at the top of the Rock.
“I’ve been really pleased,” Krupke said. “Last year, we had a bunch of kids who came out, which was great. But I think some of them realized that softball is a little more serious now than it used to be. So we might not have the numbers we had last year, but we have every kid that’s really serious about playing softball. That allows us to have really good practices, because the girls realize how special this team can be, and they have all bought in.”
Brodhead’s strengths begin in the sport’s most important spot: The circle. They return first-team all-conference selection McKenna Young, and welcome in freshman Ava Risum, another fireballer with the ability to throw strikes.
The two combine to give the Cardinals one of the best one-two punches in the entire state, and sophomore Sophie Leitzen is also a talented hurler who should see action.
Young finished last season with a 13-2 record with a sparkling 0.65 ERA. She struck out 162 batters in 86 1-3 innings while allowing just 37 hits and 28 walks.
“The fact that we have 26 regular-season games is perfect,” Krupke said. “That helps me manage better. When you’ve only got one horse, you’ve got to be careful here and there. With two, or even three, you don’t have to be careful. In the first couple of weeks, we’ll just split up the games. And then as the season goes on we’ll have them throw one game each per week. Once we get to tournament time, there will be plenty of data, and if we need to saddle up one horse, we can do that.”
Young is already committed to the University of South Dakota, which Krupke believes will be a benefit.
“She’s always had a great demeanor, but this year it seems like she’s enjoying it even more,” Krupke said. “The pressure is off. She doesn’t need to prove anything. And both girls have been great with each other. They’re friends, and they have been accepting of any plans I’ve had.”
The Cardinals lineup has a lot to offer as well. Catcher Taetum Hoesly is back after a first-team season last year, hitting .460 with a team-best 26 RBI.
“Tateum is going to catch, but we’re also going to have Jerrica Schwartz in the mix there,” Krupke said. “She’s really stepped up. I don’t want one person catching 26 games, so this allows us to be versatile there, too. When one is catching, the other will be playing third.”
Leitzen will man second base, while either Young or Risum will be at short. Returning at first base is junior Alexis Kammerer.
“I feel really good about our infield,” Krupke said. “Sophia can play second or short, and so can Ava. McKenna is a high-level shortstop when she isn’t pitching. We’ve got a number of options there.”
In the outfield, Jaylen Hilliard will start in center, while Madisyn Kail is a returning all-conference honorable mention selection. Cora Hafen, Daisy Nelson and Keira Malott will also all figure in for playing time.
Last season, the Cardinals dropped only two conference games, both to Jefferson. Brodhead dropped a 2-1 heartbreaker in the Division 3 regional final.
The Eagles suffered their only defeat in the WIAA Division 2 state title game, and return four all-conference selections.
“I’ve never put a lot of clout into winning conference,” Krupke said. “I’ve see it happen a lot of times, regardless of the sport, where a team can put everything into winning conference and then be content with that and lose in the tournament. Certainly we would celebrate winning conference, but that’s not my focal point. I like to judge seasons on tournament runs.”
The Cardinals will open regular season play Tuesday against Clinton.