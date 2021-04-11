BRODHEAD, Wis. — The Brodhead Cardinals captured a WIAA Division 2 regional title Saturday night when they swept visiting Parkview in three games.
The Cardinals were led by sophomore Abbie Dix, who had 15 kills and four blocks.
Alexis Kammerer dished out 33 assists and added three blocks, while McKenna Young had 13 digs and three blocks.
Brodhead is joined by top seeds Laconia and Columbus, along with third-seeded Poynette, in their D2 sectional.
Parkview beat Clinton 25-7, 23-25, 25-12, 25-20 in the semifinals.
BRODHEAD 3, PARKVIEW 0
Orfordville Parkview;10;9;19
Brodhead;25;25;25
Brodhead leaders: Aces--Onni Oliver 6. Kills--Abbie Dix 15, McKenna Young 8. Assists--Alexis Kammerer 33. Digs--Young 13. Blocks--Dix 4, Kammerer 3, Young 3.
• JANESVILLE PARKER 3, BELOIT MEMORIAL 0: The Purple Knights saw their short season come to an end Saturday night when they were swept by the Vikings.
The Knights fell 25-16, 25-18, 25-19 despite 13 kills by Rebekkah De Kok, playing the final game in her terrific career.
PARKER 3, BELOIT 0
Beloit Memorial;16;18;19
Janesville Parker;25;25;25
BELOIT LEADERS — Kills: De Kok 13. Assists: Franks 23. Blocks: Pabst 5. Aces: De Kok 2; Franks 1. Digs: Arn 18.
• CRAIG 3, TURNER 0: The Trojans were no match for Craig, who went on to win the WIAA regional title over Parker. No leaders were provided for Turner.
CRAIG 3, TURNER 0
Beloit Turner;11;8;17
Janesville Craig;25;25;25
JANESVILLE CRAIG — Kills: Bertagnoli 13. Assists: Trapp 13. Blocks: Justman 1. Aces: Justman 8. Digs: Justman 4.