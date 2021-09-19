EDGERTON — The Brodhead volleyball team is hitting its stride.
The Cardinals, who reached the WIAA Division 2 alternate fall state finals last spring, captured the title at Saturday's Edgerton Invite.
Abby Dix was named tournament MVP, while junior Alexis Kammerer was first-team all-tournament.
The Cardinals swept Janesville Craig, Cuba City, Lourdes, Altoona and Edgerton to win the tourney.
Brodhead's only loss came on a 25-21, 20-25, 15-13 defeat to Lakeside Lutheran.
• BELLEVILLE INVITE: Beloit Turner and Clinton each competed in Saturday's Belleville Invitational, and both schools had some impressive performers.
Turner was led by Lydia Seifarth, who placed fifth in the girls race with a time of 22:11.
Clinton was led by Emma Maly (23:23), who placed 16th, with Paige Damman right behind her in 17th with a 23:26. Sophomore Ava Mueller placed 20th with a 23:39.
Parkview's Paige Valley led the Viking tea, placing 21st with a 23:49.
On the boys side, the top local finisher was Clinton freshman Reagan Flickinger, who placed sixth with an 18:37. Teammate Jost Hornbostel was right behind Flickinger with an 18:43 and a seventh-place finish.
Oliver Melson also recorded a top-20 finish, placing 17th with a 19:25.
Beloit Turner was led by Mehki Ott, who placed 20th with a 19:26. Parkview's top runner was Cal Fox, who placed 44th with a 21:12.
The Cougar boys placed third as a team despite being without top runner Quinn McCabe.
Belleville sophomore Carter Scholey won the meet with a 17:41, while New Glarus/Monticello edged out Evansville for the team crown.
• SWIMMING: SUN PRAIRIE 137, BELOIT MEMORIAL 33: The Purple Tide was defeated by the Cardinals Friday night, but Beloit did have some solid swims to its credit.
Kori Burnett swam a 1:18.48 in the 100-yard breaststroke, good for a third-place finish.
The Tide's top relay team was the 200-medley, which placed second. Ellie Saladar, Kassidy Thomas, Norah Saladar and Burnett combined to swim a 2:02.49.