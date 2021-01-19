BRODHEAD, Wis.—For the first time since December of 2011, the Brodhead Cardinals took down Beloit Turner Tuesday night.
The Cardinals parlayed a solid defensive effort with their typical offensive proficiency to produce the 64-58 victory.
Brodhead coach Tommy Meier said the game represented a big step forward for his squad.
“I was telling the guys ahead of time that we needed a statement win,” Meier said. “Something that this team can really hang its hat on. Beating Turner is something that a lot of teams haven’t done, and now they have. It’s a big win for us.”
Meier said the Cards’ effort on the defensive side of the ball was the key.
“Our defensive intensity was the best thing about that game,” Meier said. “Our team doesn’t play defense at times, and tonight we only gave up 21 points in the first half. We’ve been trying to preach effort, attitude and mentality on that side of the court, and tonight that came through.”
The lesson should be valuable enough to stick with the Cardinals for the remainder of the season.
“I’ve been telling the guys that I’m never worried about our offense,” Meier said. “We can put the ball in the basket. It’s just a matter of how many stops we can get. Defense is a mentality, and something like this takes us in the right direction.”
Leading the way offensively for the Cards was Owen Lefiker, who hit three of Brodhead’s five 3-pointers on the way to 21 points. Brady Malkow added 11 and Connor Green finsihed with 10.
Turner was led by junior Donavhan Cain, who scored 17. Konner Giddley added 16, while Josiah Dillard hit three of Turner’s 10 treys and finished with 11 points.
BRODHEAD 64, TURNER 58
Turner;21;37—58
Brodhead;26;38—64
TURNER: Combs 1 0-0 2, Burrows 1 2-2 5, Jacobs 2 0-1 4, Giddley 5 2-2 16, Cain 7 2-2 17, Dillard 3 2-2 11, Sutherland 1 0-0 3. Totals: 20 8-9 58.
BRODHEAD: Walker 2 0-0 6, Green 2 6-11 10, Knuth 1 0-0 2, Engen 2 4-4 8, Leifker 5 8-8 21, Needed 0 4-4 4, Boegli 1 0-0 2, Malkow 2 7-10 11. Totals: 15 29-37 64.
3-pointers: Turner 10 (Burrows, Giddley 4, Cain, Dillard 3, Sutherland). Brodhead 5 (Leifker 3, Walker 2). Total fouls: Turner 18, Brodhead 15.
Whitewater 66, Clinton 33: In Clinton,{/span} Jake Martin fell a rebound shy of a double-double as the Whippets picked up a Rock Valley Conference win over the host Cougars on Tuesday.
Martin finished with 13 points and nine rebounds to lead Whitewater. Jake Hintz added 10 points in the victory.
Evansville 51, Big Foot 47—The visiting Blue Devils held off the Chiefs by getting to the free-throw line down the stretch.
Sixteen of Evansville’s 24 second-half points came from the line as they held on to 10-2 overall. Mason Miller led the way with 13 points, and ryan Thompson had 10.
Gus Foster scored 18 points for Big Foot (5-10).
EVANSVILLE 51, BIG FOOT 47
Evansville;27;24—51
Walworth Big Foot;21;26—47
EVANSVILLE—Maves 1 1-2 3, Bahrs 2 0-0 4, Geske 1 0-0 2, Miller 3 7-8 13, Bisch 1 6-6 8, Howlett 2 0-0 5, Severson 2 2-4 6, Thompson 4 1-6 10. Totals: 16 17-26 51.
BIG FOOT—Greco 2 0-0 4, Demco 1 0-0 2, Torrez 2 0-0 4, A Schmitz 2 0-0 6, Gerdes 2 0-0 5, Foster 5 6-7 18, Wilson 3 2-3 8. Totals: 17 8-10 47.
3-point goals: E 2 (Howlett, Thompson), BF 5 (A. Schmitz 2, Foster 2, Gerdes). Total fouls: E 10, BF 18.
3-pointers: Whitewater 6 (Hintz 2, Grosinske, Brown, Wenke). Total fouls: Whitewater 14, Clinton 16.