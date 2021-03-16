BELOIT— The Beloit Memorial girls volleyball notched its first victory of the season in a sweep over Racine Case at Barkin Arena Tuesday night.
The Knights took game one 25-20 and followed it up with wins of 25-16 and 25-21.
Rebekkah De Kok stood out for the Knights, finishing with 18 kills and 16 digs.
Kylee Arn added 19 assists, Jackie Pabst finished with three blocks and Mandi Franks had three aces.
The Knights will play at Clinton Thursday night.
• MCFARLAND 3, CLINTON 0: The Spartans flexed their collective muscle against visiting Clinton, winning 25-5, 25-5, 25-10.
Clinton’s Jayden Nortier and Sylvia Johansen each had two kills to lead the Cougars
Clinton will host Beloit Memorial Thursday night in a non-conference match.