BRODHEAD, Wis. — The Brodhead Cardinals look playoff ready.
The Cardinals, a top seed in the WIAA Division 3 volleyball playoffs, opened up regional play Tuesday night with a 25-6, 25-8, 25-9 win over 16th-seeded Boscobel.
Brodhead advances to play Darlington Thursday at 7 p.m. in Brodhead in the regional semifinals.
Brodhead coach Erin Kammerer said although the score was lopsided, the Cardinals still benefitted from the performance.
"We had some things we were focusing on tonight," Kammerer said. "We had a few things in our lineup that we did differently, and had some changes that we know are going to benefit us in the long wrong. It was good to see some action that wasn't just mimicked in practice."
The game also afforded the Cardinals to go deep into their bench and get everyone in on the playoff action.
The usual suspects led the way for Brodhead, who advanced to the Division 2 alternate fall finals last year.
Abbie Dix led the way with seven kills, while setter extraordinaire Alexis Kammerer led the way with 20 aces.
Dix was honored after the game for achieving her 1,000th career kill. Just a junior, there will be plenty more where that came from.
"Abbie has done a great job as her career has continued of recognizing how much her teammates have helped her," Kammerer said. "But make no mistake about it, she has earned every one of those kills. She's such an aggressive player."
Alexis Kammerer said she feels good about where her team is at this stage of the season.
"There's definitely things we can improve on," Alexis said. "And we need to keep working hard every day in practice. But overall I feel like we're ready to go and see some really good competition."
They certainly saw that in the Rock Valley Conference tournament, when they were swept by McFarland in the finals.
"That was good for us to see," Alexis Kammerer said. "We have faced them a couple times and it was nice to see the things we needed to work on, and things we need to adjust going into the playoffs."
Although her team has played in the highest of pressure situations during last spring's run, coach Kammerer said things are different this time around.
"Last year was such a different year, the way it played out," Kammerer said. "We are trying to process everything. We're trying to make sure we are fully prepared from a mental standpoint."
Particularly impressive from Tuesday's win was the Brodhead performance from a serving standpoint. The Cardinals finished with 17 aces, including seven from Kiarra Moe and four from Onnikah Oliver.
Madisyn Kail had a solid overall performance with three aces and four digs, while Addison Yates and four kills and a block.
Brodhead and Darlington didn't match up during the regular season. Darlington, the eighth seed, defeated Riverdale 25-20, 25-7, 25-20 to advance.