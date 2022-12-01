BRODHEAD, Wis.—For the first 10 minutes of Thursday night’s matchup between Brodhead and Clinton, it looked like the Cougars were going to give the undefeated, defending Rock Valley Conference champions a run for their money.

Clinton held a 8-7 lead with 10 minutes left in the first half, and they had done a solid job defending Brodhead’s tall players from getting good shots off and being more physical on the boards.

