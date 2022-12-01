BRODHEAD, Wis.—For the first 10 minutes of Thursday night’s matchup between Brodhead and Clinton, it looked like the Cougars were going to give the undefeated, defending Rock Valley Conference champions a run for their money.
Clinton held a 8-7 lead with 10 minutes left in the first half, and they had done a solid job defending Brodhead’s tall players from getting good shots off and being more physical on the boards.
But then the Cardinals (4-0) woke up in a big way, and they tore ahead for a 58-25 victory over the Cougars (2-2).
“The first two minutes of the game is the best basketball I have seen our team play,” first-year head coach Hannah Kalk said. “We came out ready to play and then just lost our swing of things and couldn’t regain control.”
Senior Rya Wellnitz scored the first six points for the Cougars on two free throws and two layups as Brodhead came out of the gates sluggish.
Senior Alexis Kammerer sank a three-pointer to give the Cardinals their first lead, and that bucket set off a 15-0 run from Brodhead that Clinton was unable to come back from.
“We were just going through the motions at first,” senior Abbie Dix said. “We thought they would just lay down for us, but we realized that we had to get going and couldn’t let them hang around.”
The Cardinals took a 28-15 lead into the second half, and they poured it on in the second half as they held the Cougars to only 10 points while putting up 30 points to seal a dominant victory.
“We struggled a little bit,” head coach Brian Kammerer said. “We were too complacent. And then we found Abbie, and she started finishing strong. The girls adjusted after halftime, and they played a little bit better offensively and defensively. Credit to Clinton, they defended hard.”
Dix was a big reason for the offensive fireworks, scoring 19 points while also grabbing numerous defensive rebounds.
“Abbie is one of the strongest ones,” Kammerer said. “When she goes strong to the hole, she’s a tough stop. She’s doing a better job getting isolated and using the backboard. Just a very athletic kid.”
The Cardinals’ defense did a good job shutting down senior all-star Jayden Nortier, who was held to just two points and missed some time with an injury.
“I gotta give credit to Alexis (Kammerer),” Dix said. “She played really good defense on Nortier, shut her down. But my other teammates stepped in and played aggressively on defense as well.”
Wellnitz led the Cougars with eight points while also forcing several turnovers on defense.
“Her defense was amazing,” Kalk said. “She did everything I asked her to do. She worked her butt off down there, and offensively she was getting the right shots.”