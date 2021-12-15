EVANSVILLE, Wis. — Owen Leifker and Cullen Walker combined for 50 points Tuesday night to lead the undefeated Brodhead boys basketball team to another Rock Valley Conference victory.
The Cardinals cruised past winless Whitewater, 75-52, to improve to 4-0 overall and 3-0 in the conference. Leifker put in 28, while freshman Walker had 22 for Brodhead.
Jake Hintz had 17 points to lead Whitewater (0-4, 0-3).
• BIG FOOT 82, JEFFERSON 51: At Walworth, the Chiefs (5-1, 4-0 Rock Valley) got 22 points from Tyler Wilson and 21 from Gus Foster and opened a 52-20 halftime lead over the Eagles (0-5, 0-4). The Chiefs are off to a terrific start this season, thanks mainly to their dynamic duo, along with point guard Hudson Torrez, who scored 12 points.
• EAST TROY 101, CLINTON 35: At Clinton, the Trojans sank 17 baskets from 3-point range—including seven by Colin Terpstra and six from Chase Cummings—and opened a 63-19 halftime lead in a Rock Valley Conference win over Clinton (1-4, 1-3).
Clinton was led by Peyton and Peircen Bingham, both of whom had seven points.
• GIRLS HOCKEY: ICEBERGS 3, FURY 2: The Fury suffered another close defeat Tuesday night, falling to the Icebergs in Stoughton by a gaol.
The Icebergs led 1-0 heading into the third period before both teams put up a pair of goals.
Olivia Combs tied the score for the Fury on an assist from Marlies Brandli. The Icebergs scored the next two goals to take a 3-1 lead before Hannah Chady, on assists from Sarah Edler and Amery Stuckey.
Olivia Cronin had another solid evening in net, finishing with 26 saves for the Fury.
• BOYS HOCKEY: MIDDLETON 11, BELOIT MEMORIAL 0: The Purple Knights remained winless on the season after a tough loss to visiting Middleton.
Beloit (0-3) hosts La Follette Thursday night.
• BASKETBALL BOXSCORES: EAST TROY 101, CLINTON 35
East Troy (101)—Guyse 2-3-7, Kurth 4-2-10, Terpstra 10-0-27, Lindow 6-0-16, Fierst 2-0-4, Gulig 1-0-2, Alekson 30-1-7, Cummings 11-0-28. Totals 39-6-101.
Clinton (35)—Espinoza 2-1-6, Pe. Bingham 3-1-7, Pi. Bingham 3-1-7, Weisensel 1-1-4, Conway 1-0-2, Gill 1-2-5, Aceves 1-2-4. Totals 12-8-35.
Halftime—East Troy 63, Clinton 19. 3-point goals—East Troy 17 (Terpstra 7, Cummings 6, Lindow 4); Clinton 3 (Espinoza, Weisensel, Gill). Free throws missed—East Troy 5, Clinton 8. Total fouls—East Troy 14, Clinton 15.
BRODHEAD 75, WHITEWATER 52
Brodhead (75)—Engen 4-3-11; Vondra 1-0-2; Leifker 10-4-28; Walker 8-2-22; Boegli 2-0-4; Malkow 2-2-6; Buttke 1-0-2. Totals: 28-11-75
Whitewater (52)—Hintz 6-0-17; Wence 2-0-4; Aron 4-0-8; Brown 2-1-7; Boudreau 0-1-1; Sagrero 2-0-6; Gonzalez 0-1-1; Nickels 2-0-6; Marktovic 1-0-2. Totals: 19-3-52.
Halftime—Brodhead 40, Whitewater 21. Three-point goals—Brodhead 8 (Leifker 4, Walker 4), Whitewater 11 (Hintz 5, Brown 2, Sagrero 2, Nickels 2). Free throws missed—Brodhead 5, Whitewater 5. Total fouls—Brodhead 10, Whitewater 18. Fouled out—Wence.
BIG FOOT 82, JEFFERSON 51
Jefferson (51)—Tully 1-1-3, Kammer 1-1-4, McGraw 8-1-21, Ganser 1-0-2, Neitzel 1-0-2, Johnson 1-1-3, Phillips 2-1-6, Devine 2-2-6, Butina 1-2-4. Totals 18-9-51.
Big Foot (82)—Torrez 4-4-12, Gerdes 3-2-8, Penniman 3-3-10, Schmitz 2-0-5, Gosse 0-1-1, Connelly 1-1-3, Foster 8-1-21, Wilson 11-0-22. Totals 32-12-82.
Halftime—Big Foot 52, Big Foot 20. 3-point goals—Jefferson 3 (Kammer, McGraw, Phillips); Big Foot 3 (Penniman, Schmitz, Foster). Free throws missed—Jefferson 6, Big Foot 9. Total fouls—Jefferson 16, Big Foot 16. Fouled out—Pruessing.