WALWORTH— The Brodhead boys basketball team stayed undefeated in Rock Valley Conference play with a hard-fought 55-50 win over host Big Foot Thursday night.

Freshman Cullen Walker and senior Owen Leifker each scored 16 points for the Cardinals, while Brady Malkow added 12.

The Chiefs, who trailed 36-26 at halftime before staging a second-half rally, were led by Gus Foster’s 21 points. Alex Wilson added 11.

BRODHEAD 55, BIG FOOT 50

Brodhead 36 19—55

Big Foot 26 24—50

BRODHEAD- Saunders 1 0-0 2, Engen 2 2 7, Vondra 1 0 2, Leifker 6 3 16, Walker 7 16, Malkow 3 6 12. Totals: 20 11 55.

BIG FOOT- Torrez 2 1 7, Gerdes 2 0 4, A Schmitz 3 1 7, Foster 7 2 21, Wilson 5 1 11. Totals: 13 5 50.

3-pointers: Big Foot 7 (Foster 5, Torrez 2), Brodhead 4 (Walker 2, Lefiker, Engen).

• SOUTH BELOIT 48, EARLVILLE 24: The SoBos came up with an easy road win to improve to 14-2 on the season.

Ross Robertson led the SoBos with 12 points and 11 rebounds while Bradley Knepper had 11 points and 16 boards. Tanner Joiner added nine points to go along with five steals.

• EDGERTON 64, CLINTON 55: The Cougars gave Edgerton a solid run on the road but couldn’t come up with their second Rock Valley Conference win Thursday night.

The Cougars trailed 38-27 at halftime and couldn’t get closer than six points in the second half.

Peyton Bingham had 13 points and 16 rebounds, Peircen Bingham finished with 13 points and Collin Gill added 11 for Clinton.

• GIRLS BASKETBALL: SCHAUMBURG 49, SOUTH BELOIT 38: Zorah Martin scored 12 points but couldn’t carry the SoBos over Schaumburg Thursday night.

Recommended for you