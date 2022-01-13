Brodhead stays perfect with win By Daily News staff Jan 13, 2022 Jan 13, 2022 Updated 31 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WALWORTH— The Brodhead boys basketball team stayed undefeated in Rock Valley Conference play with a hard-fought 55-50 win over host Big Foot Thursday night.Freshman Cullen Walker and senior Owen Leifker each scored 16 points for the Cardinals, while Brady Malkow added 12.The Chiefs, who trailed 36-26 at halftime before staging a second-half rally, were led by Gus Foster’s 21 points. Alex Wilson added 11.BRODHEAD 55, BIG FOOT 50Brodhead 36 19—55Big Foot 26 24—50BRODHEAD- Saunders 1 0-0 2, Engen 2 2 7, Vondra 1 0 2, Leifker 6 3 16, Walker 7 16, Malkow 3 6 12. Totals: 20 11 55.BIG FOOT- Torrez 2 1 7, Gerdes 2 0 4, A Schmitz 3 1 7, Foster 7 2 21, Wilson 5 1 11. Totals: 13 5 50.3-pointers: Big Foot 7 (Foster 5, Torrez 2), Brodhead 4 (Walker 2, Lefiker, Engen).• SOUTH BELOIT 48, EARLVILLE 24: The SoBos came up with an easy road win to improve to 14-2 on the season.Ross Robertson led the SoBos with 12 points and 11 rebounds while Bradley Knepper had 11 points and 16 boards. Tanner Joiner added nine points to go along with five steals.• EDGERTON 64, CLINTON 55: The Cougars gave Edgerton a solid run on the road but couldn’t come up with their second Rock Valley Conference win Thursday night.The Cougars trailed 38-27 at halftime and couldn’t get closer than six points in the second half.Peyton Bingham had 13 points and 16 rebounds, Peircen Bingham finished with 13 points and Collin Gill added 11 for Clinton.• GIRLS BASKETBALL: SCHAUMBURG 49, SOUTH BELOIT 38: Zorah Martin scored 12 points but couldn’t carry the SoBos over Schaumburg Thursday night. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now City of Freeport: Former Beloit FD chief Liggett dies 'suddenly' Wind turbines may be erected in area Proposal looks to redevelop old video store into bar, nightclub Liggett remembered for kindness, passion for serving community Three juveniles arrested after burglary in Beloit Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime