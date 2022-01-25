BRODHEAD—The Brodhead Cardinals stayed perfect in Rock Valley Conference play with a dominating 67-34 victory over Clinton Tuesday night.
The Cardinals (12-0 in the RVC and 16-2 overall) raced to a 44-12 halftime lead and cruised to the win.
Kiarra Moe led the Cardinals with 23 points. Abbie Dix added 11 as nine Cardinals dented the scorebook.
The Cougars (6-6, 9-8) were led by Jayden Nortier’s 17 points.
• HONONEGAH 43, BELVIDERE NORTH 42 (OT): The Indians escaped with a road victory Tuesday night behind 13 points from Jordan Johnston and 12 more from Haley Warren.
Johnston hit Hononegah’s only basket in overtime, a 3-pointer that would be good enough to let the Indians come away with the win.
• PARKVIEW 56, WILLIAMS BAY 35: The Vikings had no trouble with Williams Bay, thanks to another big night from senior Jenna Olin.
Olin, who passed the 1,000 career point mark earlier this season, scored 19 and added seven rebounds and five assists as well. Katie Klassy added 14 points to the cause for the Vikings.
• BOYS HOOPS: CLINTON 63, ARGYLE 59: The Clinton boys took home their fourth win of the season, and established their first winning streak since February of 2017 with a tight win over visiting Argyle Tuesday night.
Reagan Flickinger led the Cougars with 15 points, and hit five-of-six free throws down the stretch to stave off a late Oriole rally.
Peircen Bingham had 13 points while Collin Gill added 12.
The Cougars will play at McFarland Thursday.
• PREP WRESTLING: WHITEWATER 39, TURNER 31: The Trojans suffered a defeat at the hands of the Whippets Tuesday night in a Rock Valley Conference dual meet.
Recording pins for Beloit Turner were Zack Ries (120 pounds), Jackson Burk (160)and Cal Ries (195). Brayden Ward (113), and Elijah Dever (138) recorded wins by decision.
Tuesday’s boxscores
BRODHEAD 67, CLINTON 34
Clinton 12 22—34
Brodhead 44 23—67
CLINTON: Teubert 2 1-2 6, Johansen 0 3-5 3, Nortier 5 5-6 17, Bobolz 1 0-0 3, Roehl 2 1-6 5. Totals: 10 10-19 34.
BRODHEAD: Yates 1 3-5 5, Steinmann 2 0-0 5, Oliver 3 0-0 7, M. Kail 3 1-2 7, Kammerer 1 0-0 3, Moe 7 6-6 23, Hoesly 1 2-2 4, Leitzen 1 0-0 2, Dix 5 0-0 11. Totals: 27 12-15 67.
3-pointers: Clinton 4 (Teubert, Nortier 2, Bobolz). Brodhead 10 (Steinmann, Oliver, Kammerer, Moe 3, Dix).
CLINTON 63, ARGYLE 59
Argyle 25 34—59
Clinton 25 38—63
ARGYLE: Hartwig 3 3-6 12, Stoeger 1 0-0 2, Waage 3 0-1 6, Godfrey 7 -9 22, Gilbertson 0 0-2 0, Helfougt 4 5-9 17. Totals: 17 15-25 59.
CLINTON: Espinoza 3 0-0 7, Pey Bingham 4 1-1 9, Weisensel 2 0-0 4, Peirc Bingham 5 1-1 13, Gill 5 2-6 12, Flickinger 4 5-6 15, Aceves 0 2-2 2, Feggestad 0 1-2 1. Totals: 23 12-18 63.
3-pointers: Clinton 5 (Peir Bingham 2, Flickinger 2, Espinoza). Argyle 7 (Hartwig 3, Godfrey, Helfougt 3).
HONONEGAH 43, BELVIDERE NORTH 42
Hononegah 9 8 6 17 3—43
North: 12 10 9 9 2—42
NORTH: Fridley 2 2-2 6, Sotolo 4 1-2 9, Ulforts 0 0-2 0, Hulsedt 4 2-3 12, Hefty 7 0-0 15. Totals: 17 5-9 42.
HONONEGAH: Johnston 5 0-0 13, Hann 2 0-0 4. Warren 5 0-1 12, Niedfeldt 2 0-0 5, LaMay 2 4-5 8. Gunnink 0 1-2 1. Totals: 16 5-8 43.
3-pointers; Hononegah 6 (Johnston 3, Warren 2, Niedfeldt).
PARKVIEW 56, WILLIAMS BAY 35
Williams Bay 13 22—35
Parkview 29 27—56
WILLIAMS BAY: <cLeam 3 2-2 8, Higgins 3 0-2 7, Pope 0 1-2 1, McClenathan 0 4-6 4, Cates 3 0-0 9, Robbins 3 0-2 6. Totals: 12 3-14 35.
PARKVIEW: Wiedmer 2 0-0 5, Mielke 4 1-4 9, Stark 2 0-2 4, Olin 5 6-7 19, Klassy 7 0-2 14, Brown 0 1-2 1, Blaedow 2 1-4 6. Totals; 22 9-21 56.
3-pointers; Parkview 5 (Blaedow, Olin 3, Wiedmer), Williams Bay 4 (Cates 3, Higgins)