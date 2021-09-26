SPRING GREEN, Wis.—The beat goes on for Brodhead/Juda’s football team.
In a battle of Southwest Conference unbeatens Friday night, Brodhead/Juda rolled to a 39-7 win over River Valley.
The Cardinals improved to 6-0 on the season and 4-0 in the SWC.
“It was probably our most complete game of the season,” Brodhead/Juda coach Jim Matthys said. “We played very well on both sides of the ball.
“We got off to a great start offensively, and defensively, we didn’t give up any points until late in the fourth quarter when there was a running clock.”
Senior tailback Gage Boegli rushed for 222 yards and two touchdowns, while Blake Matthys and Brady Rosheisen added two rushing TDs each.
Brodhead/Juda’s defense allowed only six first downs and 188 yards of total offense.
• LAKE MILLS 23, BELOIT TURNER 6: The Beloit Turner football team outpassed Lake Mills on Friday night. But the Trojans couldn’t outrun—or outscore—the L-Cats.
Lake Mills got three passing touchdowns from Caden Belling and 145 yards rushing from Carson Lund to build a 23-6 victory over Turner in Capitol Conference play.
The Trojans (2-4 overall, 0-5 Capitol) moved the ball well, as Sean Fogel completed 14 of 29 passes for 189 yards. His totals included a 7-yard scoring pass to Gavin Frey in the third quarter.
But Lake Mills (4-2, 3-1) already had taken a 21-0 halftime lead, as Caden Belling completed a 2-yard touchdown pass to J.P. Rguig, a 22-yard scoring throw to Michael Stenbroten and a 22-yard touchdown pass to Rex Cassady. Belling completed 12 of 17 throws for 126 yards.
Lake Mills added a safety on a Stenbroten tackle in the fourth quarter.
Tyler Sutherland caught six of Fogel’s throws, covering 106 yards.
• BIG FOOT 22, HORICON/HUSTISFORD 7: The Chiefs rolled past winless Horicon/Hustisford to improve to 2-4 on the season.
Jax Hertel continued his terrific season, rushing 24 times for 174 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Basil Demco completed just six of 20 passes, but averaged over 20 yards per completion, including a 62-yard scoring strike to Alex Schmitz for the game’s first score.
The Chiefs defense was outstanding, holding Horicon/Hustisford to 13 yards passing and 83 yards on the ground.
• BELLEVILLE 56, PARKVIEW/ALBANY 12: The Vikings’ season-long struggle continued Friday night when they surrendered an incredible 49 points in the first quarter in a lopsided defeat.
Belleville scored two defensive touchdowns, four passing touchdowns and a rushing TD in the first quarter alone. Parkview’s lone score in the first half came on a five-yard touchdown from Sam Schwengels.
The Vikings closed out the scoring in the fourth quarter on a one-yard touchdown run by Jayden Anderson.
Belleville racked up 175 yards rushing and 176 yards passing to highlight their balanced attack.
• BYRON 49, NORTH BOONE 7: The heavy rain Friday night in Byron did little to deter the IHSA Class 2A sixth-ranked Tigers in a blowout win over North Boone.
The Tigers led just 13-7 after the first quarter, but exploded for 22 straight points in the second quarter to lead 35-7 at the break.
• ORANGVEILLE 57, SOUTH BELOIT 24: The SoBos fell to the undefeated Broncos, one of the top teams in IHSA eight-man play.
The SoBos got a solid outing from Fern Balderas, who rushed 34 times for 151 yards and a touchdown while also having nine tackles and two sacks on defense.
Quarterback Tanner Joiner completed 11 of his 14 passes, including one for a touchdown.
Friday’s boxscores
BRODHEAD 39, RIVER VALLEY 7
Brodhead/Juda 14 12 6 7—39
River Valley 0 0 0 7—7
Scoring summary: B/J—Brady Rosheisen 6 run (Cole Hoesly kick). B/J—Gage Boegli 43 run (Hoesley kick). B/J—Boegli 45 run (kick blocked). B/J—Blake Matthys 45 run (run failed). B/J—Rosheisen 2 run (run failed). B/J—Matthys 1 run (Hoesley kick). RV—Alt 64 pass from Myers (kick good).
Statistics: First downs—B/J 17, RV 6. Rushes—B/J 48-368, RV 24-68. Yards passing—B/J 55, RV 120. Passes—B/J 6-3-1, RV 12-6-0. Fumbles—B/J 0-0, RV 1-1. Penalties—B/J 2-15, RV 5-40
BIG FOOT 22, HORICON/HUSTISFORD 7
Big Foot 0 12 0 10—22
Horicon 0 7 0 0 —7
Scoring Summary: BF: Schmitz, 62 pass from Demco (kick failed); BF: Hertel, 63 run (kick failed); HH: Davis, 33 run (kick good); BF, Doubek, 32 kick; BF: Hertel, 6 run.
Team statistics: Total yards: BF 334, HH 109; Rushing: BF 45-213; HH 33-96; Passing: BF 20-6-0, 121 yds; HH 19-4-2, 13 yds.
Individual leaders: Rushing: BF. Hertel 24-174; Demco 21-39; HH, Peplinski 4-23; Receiving leaders: BF Schmitz 3-92; HH, Peplinski 2-6. Passing: BF Demco 20-6-0, 121 yds; HH, Schwartz 17-4-2, 13 yds.
LAKE MILLS 23, BELOIT TURNER 6
Beloit Turner 0 0 6 0 — 6
Lake Mills 7 14 0 2 — 23
SCORING
LM—J.P. Rguig 2 pass from Caden Belling (K.C. Hagedorn kick). LM—Michael Stenbroten 22 pass from Belling (Hagedorn kick). LM—Rex Cassady 22 pass from Belling (Hagedorn kick). BT—Gavin Frey 7 pass from Sean Fogel (kick failed). LM—Safety (Stenbroten tackled runner in end zone).
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs—BT 13; LM 11. Rushes-yards—BT 22-46; LM 31-184. Passing yards—BT 189; LM 126. Passes (att.-comp-int.)—BT 29-14-1; LM 17-12-1. Fumbles-lost—BT 1-0; LM 2-0. Penalties-yards—BT 7-55; LM 4-45.
Individual leaders: Rushing: BT, Combs 12-32; LM: Lund 13-145; Receving: BT Sutherland 6-106; LM Stenberten 4-38 .