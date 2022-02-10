CLINTON — The Brodhead Cardinals fought off a pesky Clinton team 71-53 Thursday night to gain control of first place by themselves in the Rock Valley Conference.
The Cardinals (11-2) are a half-game ahead of East Troy after the Trojans fell 65-58 to Evansville.
Brodhead found themselves trailing Clinton 19-18 halfway through the first half before finding their stride and building a 10-point lead at intermission on the strength of a buzzer-beating three-pointer by Brady Malkow.
The Cardinals extended the advantage to as high as 18 at one point in the second half as Josiah Engen was terrific with 24 points.
Owen Leifker added 23, while Brady Malkow scored 13 for the Cards. Brodhead went 16-for-18 from the foul line, including 12-for-12 from Leifker.
Clinton was led by Peircen Bingham's 20 points,
The Cougars will travel to Whitewater Tuesday, while the Cardinals will host Turner Saturday at 4 p.m.
• BIG FOOT 57, MCFARLAND 47: The Big Foot Chiefs rode senior Gus Foster's 35-point performance to a win over McFarland Thursday night.
The Chiefs and Spartans are now both 9-5 in RVC play.
Foster scored 20 points in the first half, and added 15 more in the second. Sophomore point guard Hudson Torrez added 11 for the Chiefs.
McFarland, which trailed 33-19 at intermission, was led by Aidan Chisolm's 17 points.
• EDGERTON 57, TURNER 52: The Crimson Tide rallied from from a 30-25 deficit to defeat visiting Turner Thursday night.
Sophomore Leyton McKillips led Edgerton with 24 points while Connor Coombs added 23, with the two combining for seven three-pointers.
Turner was led by Konner Giddley's 16 points, while Zay Howard scored all 11 of his points in the first half. Brent Hoppe added 10 for the Trojans, who travel to Brodhead Saturday at 4 p.m.
BIG FOOT 57, MCFARLAND 47
Big Foot 33 24--57
McFarland 19 28--47
BIG FOOT: Torrez 2 6-8 11, Gerdes 1 0-0 3, Schmitz 1 0-0 2, Foster 14 6-8 35, Wilson 3 0-0 6. Totals: 21 12-16 57.
MCFARLAND: Nichols 0 1-2 1, Kelley 3 1-2 7, Gillen 0 1-2 1, Kussow 2 4-7 8, Kulp 4 2-4 13, Chisolm 6 2-2 17. Totals: 15 11-19 47.
3-pointers: Big Foot 3 (Torrez, Gerdes, Foster). McFarland 6 (Kulp 3, Chisolm 3).
BRODHEAD 68, CLINTON 53
Brodhead 39 29--68
Clinton 30 23--53
BRODHEAD: Engen 10 2-4 24, Lefiker 5 12-12 23, Walker 3 0-0 6, Boegli 1 0-0 2, Malkow 5 2-2 13. Totals: 24 16-18 68
CLINTON: Espinoza 1 1-2 3, Pey Bingham 3 1-3 7, Edwards 1 0-0 2, Weisensel 3 0-0 8, Phillips 1 0-0 2, Peir Bingham 7 3-4 20, Gill 1 2-4 4, Flickinger 1 0-0 2, Aceves 1 1-1 3, Feggestad 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 8-14 53.
3-pointers: Brodhead 4 (Engen 2, Leifker, Malkow), Clinton 5 (Weisensel 2, Peir Bingham 3).
EDGERTON 57, TURNER 52
Turner 30 22--52
Edgerton 25 32--57
TURNER: Howard 5 0-1 11, Giddley 5 3-4 16, Lauterbach 4 1-2 9, Hoppe 4 2-5 10, Sutherland 2 0-0 4, Johnson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 6-12 52.
EDGERTON: Coombs 6 7-8 22, Hazeltine 0 0-1 0, Hansen 0 1-2 1, McKillips 7 6-6 24, Schaffner 2 1-3 5, Schuman 1 0-0 3, Appel 0 2-2 2. Totals: 16 16-19 57.
3-pointers: Turner 4 (Howard, Giddley 3), Edgerton 9 (Coombs 3, McKillips 4, Schuman 1, Shaffner) Fouled out: Hoppe