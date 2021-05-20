BRODHEAD, Wis.—The Brodhead Cardinals found a couple of different ways to win Thursday afternoon: Conventionally, and decidedly unconventionally.
The Cardinals swept visiting Beloit Turner, winning game one 8-7 in a wild nine-inning affair before winning 6-5 in the nightcap in a game that featured another comeback.
Brodhead’s Nataley Bump walked with the bases loaded to force in the winning run in the opening game, capping a dramatic final two frames.
Turner trailed 6-5 with two outs in the seventh inning when a passed ball brought home the game’s tying run.
Each team was held scoreless in the eighth inning before Madison Covey came up with a huge two-out single to put the Trojans up 7-6.
The Cards fashioned a winning rally against Covey in the bottom of the inning, culminating in the walk to Bump.
The Cardinals out-hit the Trojans 15-5 but committed seven errors and hit into a pair of double plays.
Kierra Malott, Sophia Leitzen and Daisy Nelson each had two knocks for the Cardinals, while individual stats were not available for Turner.
McKenna Young went the distance in the circle for Brodhead to earn the victory.
In game two, Turner, jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning. The Trojans led 5-2 after four innings before the Cards mounted another comeback.
Brodhead scored a two runs in the fifth before tallying two more in the sixth to take the 6-5 victory.
AFter Young walked to start the sixth frame, Taetum Hoesly singled to push Young to third. Madisyn Kail grounded out, advancing Hoesly to second with one out.
Bailey Matthys singled to drive in both runs and make it 6-5.
Young went two-for-three at the plate with three runs scored and two RBI, while Hoesly, Alexis Kammerer and Matthys each had two hits.
Leitzen threw four innings before Young finished the game in the circle for the Cards.
The Trojans will host Edgerton on Monday while Brodhead will host Whitewater Tuesday.