BRODHEAD, Wis. — On a blustery day, the Brodhead Cardinals kept the heat on visiting Jefferson on Friday, snapping the Eagles’ 38-game winning streak in Rock Valley Conference softball with a 7-5 victory.
Two-time defending RVC champion Jefferson led 2-0 after its first at-bat, but Brodhead quickly tied it in the bottom of the inning when Taetum Hoesly belted a run-scoring double and then later scored on a wild pitch.
The Eagles, whose last conference loss was to Whitewater in 2019, retook the lead in the third 3-2, but again Brodhead had an answer. Freshman Ava Risum led off the bottom half of the inning with a long home run and Jaelyn Hillard put the Cardinals on top with a run-scoring single.
Risum, Sophia Leitzen and Hoesly all had RBI singles in the fourth inning to make it 7-3.
Jefferson’s Aidyn Messman cut it to 7-5 with a two-run homer in the fifth inning.
The Eagles also got a double by Hildie Dempsey to lead off the sixth, but winning pitcher McKenna Young struck out the side. Young also walked a batter to lead off the seventh, but again struck out the side. She allowed five hits and five runs, four earned, walked three and fanned 11.
Jefferson’s Aeryn Messmann took the loss, allowing seven runs (four earned) on five hits in 3 1-3 innings.
Brodhead’s offense was led by Risum, who was 2-for-3 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBIs. Hoesly was 1-for-2 with two runs scored and an RBI.
The two teams meet again at Jefferson on Tuesday.
• BELOIT TURNER 12, DEERFIELD 4: The Trojans scored three runs in each of the first two innings on their way to knocking off the visiting non-conference Demons on Friday.
Turner starting pitcher Ryleigh Rose allowed 10 hits, but no walks and fanned four in the complete-game victory.
Turner collected 13 hits, including three apiece by Kamdyn Davis and Mikaya Pingel. Davis scored twice and knocked in one. Pingel scored once and drove in two.
Linescores:
Brodhead 7, Jefferson 5
Jefferson…201 020 0 – 5 5 4
Brodhead.. 202 300 x – 7 6 2
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Jeff, Ae. Messman (L) 3.1-5-7-4-2-5; Dempsey 2.2-1-0-0-0-5. Brod, Young (W) 7.0-5-5-4-3-11.
Leading hitters: Jeff, Serdyrski 3x4, 2 runs; Ai. Messman 1x1, 2 runs, 3 RBI. Brod, Risum 2x3, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Young 1x4, 1 run; Hoesly, 1x2, 2 runs, 1 RBI; Hilliard 1x3, 1 RBI. 2B: Hoesly. HR: Risum.
Beloit Turner 12, Deerfield 4
Deerfield…030 000 1 – 4 10 4
Turner……331 005 x – 12 13 3
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Deer, Nelson 1x4, 1 run, 1 RBI; Mack 2x4; Berge 2x4, 1 run; Reichert 1x2, 1 run, 1 RBI. BT: Davis 3x3, 2 runs, 1 RBI; Jordan 2x4, 1 run, 2 RBI; Pingel 3x3, 1 run, 2 RBI; Rose 2x4, 1 RBI. 2B: Pingel, Jordan. HR: Nelson.
• BASEBALL: BELOIT TURNER 9, CLINTON 1: The Trojans’ Michael Cook allowed only three hits and one run (unearned) in six innings, walking no one and striking out nine. Konner Gidley worked a scoreless seventh inning, striking out two.
The Trojans managed only three hits, but took advantage of 13 bases on balls and three errors by the Cougars. Connor Hughes had a hit with a run scored and an RBI. Konnor Giddley had a hit with a run scored and Will Lauterbach had a hit and knocked in two.
The Cougars also had three hits, by Colin Gill, Gavin Wessling and Oliver Feggestad.
• JEFFERSON 4, BRODHEAD 2: The visiting Eagles broke a 2-2 tie with two runs in the top of the sixth inning and held on for the victory.
Brodhead did outhit Jefferson 7-6 with both Clayton Elliott and Dylan Mazloski collecting two hits apiece.
Jefferson’s Tyler Frederick picked up the victory with eight strikeouts in six innings.
Linescore:
Beloit Turner 9, Clinton 1
Turner…202 032 0 – 8 3 0
Clinton..001 000 0 – 1 3 3
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): BT, Cook (W) 6-3-1-0-0-9; Giddley 1-0-0-0-0-2. Cl, Marchillo (L) 4-2-4-4-8-5; Wessling 1-1-3-0-3-0; Hesebeck 2-0-0-0-2-3.
Leading hitters: BT, Giddley 1x4, 1 run; Hughes 1x3, 1 run, 1 RBI; Lauterbach 1x5, 2 RBI. Cl, Gill 1x3, 1 run; Wessling 1x3; Feggestad 1x3, 1 RBI.