LAKE MILLS, Wis.—The Lake Mills L-Cats showed why they are fifth in the final Wissports.net Division 3 coaching poll on Saturday in a WIAA regional final against visiting Brodhead.
Four players scored at least 14 points, and top-seeded Lake Mills built a 23-point halftime lead on the way to a 75-48 victory.
Lake Mills will be seeded in a pod with Prairie du Chien, Marshall and Lodi on Sunday. Brodhead finished with a 12-4 record.
Madisyn Kail led the Cardinals with 19 points, while Kiarra Moe added a dozen. Brodhead star center Abbie Dix was held to just two points.
Brodhead defeated Lakeside Lutheran 60-51 Friday night, with Moe scoring 17 points and Dix adding 16.
LAKE MILLS 75, BRODHEAD 48
Brodhead 25 23—48
Lake Mills 48 27—75
BRODHEAD (fg ft-fta pts)—Yates 2 1-2 5; Bevans 0 0-2 0; McNeece 0 0-2 0; Oliver 1 0-0 3; Kail 8 2-2 19; Steinmann 2 0-0 4; Moe 4 2-2 12; Dix 1 0-0 2; Urness 1 1-3 3. Totals 19 6-13 48.
LAKE MILLS—Roughen 6 0-0 14; Wagner 6 0-1 16; J. Pitta 4 2-2 14; Guerrero 8 0-1 16; Lamke 0 1-2 1; B. Pitta 2 0-0 4; Will 4 0-1 8; Wollin 0 2-2 2. Totals 30 5-9 75.
3-point goals: LM 10 (J. Pitta 4, Wagner 4, Roughen 2); B 4 (Moe 2, Oliver, Kail). Total fouls: LM 16; B 15.