BRODHEAD — Sophomore Ava Risum pitched another gem for Brodhead’s softball team on Thursday as the Cardinals knocked off the visiting East Troy Trojans 5-2 in Rock Valley Conference action.
Risum went the distance, allowing three hits and two runs (one earned), walking one and striking out 13.
Mary Schrieber took the loss for East Troy. She allowed five hits and five runs over six innings.
Alexis Kammerer went 2-for-3 with two RBIs to lead the Cardinals (4-0), who erased a 1-0 deficit by scoring four times in the third inning. They tacked on a run in the fourth.
Risum also had a hit, a run scored and an RBI.
• NORTH BOONE 13, STILLMAN VALLEY 1: Cam Carter was a one-woman wrecking crew Thursday as she collected four hits and didn’t allow a hit in six innings in the pitcher’s circle. She picked up the win as North Boone (6-3) destroyed Stillman Valley in Big Northern action.
Carter singled in the third, fifth and sixth and tripled in the seventh and finished 4-for-5 with five RBIs. North Boone ended up with 15 hits as Audrey Pearce also had a big day, going 3-for-5 with three runs scored and an RBI. Lauren Stefek was 2-for-3 with four runs scored and Camdyn Hall was 2-for-4 with two doubles, a run scored and two RBIs.
Carter struck out seven in her six innings. Hall came on and pitched one inning, allowing one run.
• BELOIT TURNER 10, WHITWATER 5: The Trojans’ (4-1) starting pitcher Ryleigh Rose only allowed one base runner all night as she tossed a five inning no-hitter in a 10-0 win over Whitewater (1-2) on Thursday.
Rose’s one walk was her only blemish as she struck out four while an explosive offense behind her erupted for four runs in both the fourth and the fifth to put an early end to the night.
Kamdyn Davis was 2-for-4 with two RBIs in Turner’s (4-1) leadoff spot while Taylor Viens was 1-for-3 with an RBI and a triple as the Whippets (1-2) committed five errors.
Cacee Carl anchored the nine spot in the lineup with a 2-for-4, two RBI performance while Gabby Champeny and Kamryn Clark both stole three bases.
• ROCKFORD AUBURN 10, SOUTH BELOIT 5: The host SoBos scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to pull within 6-5, but the Knights scored four times in the sixth inning to pull away.
The Knights took advantage of eight errors by the hosts. They also stole six bases.
Hard luck starter Trinity Mesch allowed just four hits and no earned runs. She walked five and struck out 15. Mesch also led the SoBo attack, going 2-for-4 with a run scored.
• JEFFERSON 7, CLINTON 0: The Eagles’ Hildie Dempsey homered and Ashlyn Enke pitched a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts as the Eagles’ softball team beat Clinton 7-0 in Rock Valley play at Riverfront Park on Thursday.
Enke walked the game’s first batter before retiring the next 11 in order. After permitting a two-out single in the fourth, she retired 10 consecutive to end it.
Holly Taylor-Winch was the only Cougar with a hit.
BRODHEAD 5, EAST TROY 2
East Troy…001 001 0 — 2 3 5
Brodhead…004 100 x — 5 5 1
Leading hitters: ET, Schrieber 2x2, 1 run, 1 RBI. Br, Risum 1x4, 1 run, 1 RBI; Kammerer 2x3, 2 RBI; Hilliard 1x3, 2 runs. 2B: Risum, Kammerer, Atkinson (ET). HR: Schrieber.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): ET, Schrieber (L,6.0-5-5-1-0-2). Br, Risum (W,7.0-3-2-1-1-13).
N. BOONE 13, STILLMAN VALLEY 1
N. Boone….211 022 5 — 13 15 1
S. Valley…..000 000 1 — 1 2 1
Leading hitters: NB, Goodman 1x2, 3 runs; Pearce 3x5, 3 runs, 1 RBI; Stefek 2x3, 4 RBI; Carter 4x5, 5 RBI; Hall 2x4, 1 run, 2 RBI. 2B: Hall 2, Johnson (NB), Pearce. 2B: Smith (SV). 3B: Carter.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): NB, Carter (W,6.0-0-0-0-5-7); Hall (1.0-2-1-1-1-2). SV, Carow (L,5.0-9-6-5-3-4); Lagerhausen (1.0-4-5-5-3-0).
TURNER 10, WHITEWATER 0
Whitewater…000 00x x — 0 0 5
Turner…………110 44x x — 10 8 0
Leading hitters: Turner, Davis 2x4 1 Run, 2 RBIs; Viens 1x3, 1 Run, 1 RBI; Meris 1x3, 1 Run, 1 RBI; Clark 1x3, 2 Runs, 1 RBI; Carl 2x3, 1 Run, 2 RBIs.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Whitewater, Schlit (L, 4.2-8-10–4-3-4); Pope (0.1-0-0-0-0-0). Turner, Rose (5.0-0-0-0-1-4).
AUBURN 10, S. BELOIT 5
Auburn….101 314 0 — 10 4 3
S. Beloit…100 220 0 — 5 7 8
Leading hitters: RA, Yakey 1x3, 2 runs; Hudson 1x2, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Moss 2x4, 2 runs. SB, Schnack 1x4, 2 runs, 1 RBI; Mesch 2x4, 1 run; Dascher 1x3, 1 RBI; Castor 1x3, 1 run. 2B: Moss, Castor, Shnack, Dascher. 3B: Hudson.
Pitching: RA, Lowery (W,7.0-7-5-1-0-10). SB, Mesch (L,7.0-4-10-0-5-15).