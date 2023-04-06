BDN_230407_BrodheadSB
BRODHEAD — Sophomore Ava Risum pitched another gem for Brodhead’s softball team on Thursday as the Cardinals knocked off the visiting East Troy Trojans 5-2 in Rock Valley Conference action.

Risum went the distance, allowing three hits and two runs (one earned), walking one and striking out 13.

