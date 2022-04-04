SPRING GREEN, Wis. – Brodhead’s girls softball team managed just one hit Monday, but that was enough to pull out a 2-0 victory over River Valley as freshman Ava Risum dominated in the pitcher’s circle.
Risum tossed a 3-hit shutout with no walks and 13 strikeouts.
The Cardinals scored both of their runs in the first inning and Risum did the rest.
Leading hitters: B, Hoesly 1x2. RV, Anderson 1x3, Brickl 1x3, Mcelwee 1x3. 2B: Brickl. SB: Hoesly, Leitzen (B), Young (B).
• LENA WINSLOW 17, SOUTH BELOIT 2: At Lena, Ill., Trinity Mesch led the SoBos with two hits, but Lena-Winslow just had too much offense for the SoBos to overcome.
After the SoBos scored twice in the top of the first, but Lena-Winslow answered with five in the bottom of the inning. The hosts added two in the second, three in the third and ended the game with seven in the fourth.
Kyah White and Kieran Madigan each had three hits and White and Rachael Setterstrom each had three RBIs.
Mesch took the loss in the pitcher’s circle, despite seven strikeouts.
• PREP BASEBALL: Brodhead 11, Monticello 1: The host Cardinals led only 3-1 heading to the bottom of the fourth inning, but scored six times to take charge of the non-conference game.
Gabe Bockhop had a pair of RBI doubles for the Cardinals.
• PREP TENNIS: BIG FOOT 5, ELKHORN AREA 2: Logan Longhenry, Joshua Rolfs and Andrew Greenwald picked up singles wins to lead the Chiefs to victory.