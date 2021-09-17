BRODHEAD, Wis. — If the Brodhead-Juda Cardinals were looking for some adversity ahead of their showdown at River Valley next week, they weren't going to find it Friday night in Platteville.
Not even when they tried to create some themselves.
The Cardinals shut out visiting Platteville 43-0 Friday night to a dominant 5-0 on the season.
The closest thing the Cards got to adversity Friday night was on the opening drive of the game, when the Hillmen converted a pair of third-and-long passes for first downs.
After threatening the Cardinals red zone, Platteville was turned away on a fourth down conversion attempt.
The zero on the scoreboard didn't do much to satisfy Brodhead-Juda coach Jim Matthys, who didn't appreciate his team's approach.
"We didn't come out ready to play," Matthys said. "We got away with it tonight, but if we come out like that next week, we'll be behind 14-0. I don't question any of the kids' effort, but it's a mentality issue. On senior night, we should come out ready to go and we didn't."
Aidyn Vondra said the team knew it was time to step it up.
"It started with the guys on the sidelines really getting us fired up and cheering loud," Vondra said. "We fed off that and flipped the switch. We knew we needed to bring our 'A' game."
Brodhead-Juda promptly launched into a long touchdown drive capped by an 11-yard touchdown run from Vondra.
The defense settled in, the vaunted Cards running game continued to roll, and by the middle of the second quarter, the game was essentially over. Brodhead-Juda out-gained the Hillmen 460 to 64, with 398 yards on the ground for the Cardinals.
It was a three-headed ground monster that starred for Brodhead-Juda. There was the shifty Aidyn Vondra, who channeled his inner Barry Sanders by jitterbugging around for a 23-yard score in the first half.
Then Gage Boegli, who entered the game with an 11-yard per carry average, running hard between the tackles and occasionally breaking free, like he did for 66 yards in the second quarter.
And don't forget Brady Rosheisen, who grinded his way for a four-yard second quarter score.
"That's the best thing about this team," Vondra said. "I know that when I go out, I'm not worried. The guys coming in for me can do it just as well as I can."
Vondra led the Cardinals with 138 yards and three touchdowns on just six carries. Boegli added 98 yards on five attempts with a pair of scores, while Rosheisen finished with 90 yards on 11 carries.
Quarterback Cole Hoesly capably directed the offense and completed three of his four throws for 68 yards. The Cardinals were forced to punt for the first time all season in the running-clock third quarter.
Matthys said that the defense's overall play was worthy of praise.
"I think the defense played a great game," Matthys said. "We didn't start off great, but the good news is that we have good enough leaders on this team that we can right the ship and get headed into the right direction."
Competition will stiffen up considerably next week when the Cardinals travel to River Valley, who has ripped off four straight wins after losing the season opener to Edgewood.