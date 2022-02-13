BRODHEAD— The effort level and intensity of the Brodhead boys basketball team in Saturday’s first half against Beloit Turner could best be described in three words: Not good enough.
The Cardinals trailed the visiting Trojans 32-20, and if the trend continued, Brodhead was destined to slide back into a first-place tie with East Troy in the Rock Valley Conference standings.
Brodhead coach Tommy Meier made a tactical change, switching to a zone defense, and the Cards underwent a significant attitude adjustment as well.
The result was a 50-48 Brodhead win, on the backs of a critical Brady Malkow offensive rebound and a cold-blooded three-pointer from freshman Cullen Walker.
The Cardinals trailed 48-47 when Owen Leifker missed a jumper. With the ball heading out of bounds with 40 seconds left, Malkow, the conference’s top rebounder, showed why he earned the distinction by flying in, tapping the ball to Walker, who nailed the shot to give Brodhead its first lead of the game.
Turner’s Konner Giddley missed a tough shot with 3.8 seconds left in the game, and after Malkow split a pair of free throws, a desperation three-pointer by Zay Howard hit the backboard, then the rim before falling harmlessly to the floor as the Cardinals celebrated a critical win.
“It’s a huge win for us,” Brodhead senior Owen Leifker said. “We don’t want to be in a position to share any titles, and had we lost, we’d have been back with East Troy. We’ve just got to finish it strong now.”
Brodhead (12-2 in RVC, 15-5 overall) has four games remaining, with three of them coming against teams with over .500 records. Turner (9-5, 11-7) dropped its second straight game and is essentially eliminated from title contention.
The Trojans came out with terrific energy and controlled the action in the first half, with Giddley scoring eight of his team-high 15 points.
Meier and the Cardinals switched to a zone in the second half to great success as they chipped away at the advantage.
“That’s the first minutes of zone defense we played all season,” Meier said. “We didn’t want to do it in the first half, because coach (Ken) Watkins is so good that he’d come out of halftime with an adjustment for them. So we waited to open with it, and it made a difference.”
Watkins said he knew the Cardinals were going to come out strong in the second half.
“We knew they were going to come out with some energy in the second half,” Watkins said. “And we didn’t punch gaps in their zone and didn’t get clean looks, and didn’t get offensive rebounds. A lot of possessions, we were one-and-done, and that didn’t happen in the first half. The script really flipped in that second half. It came right down to the wire, and I thought we had a good shot in the end, and it just didn’t drop.”
Walker’s final salvo was the result of a basic hustle play.
“I was in the corner and saw Brady hustling after it,” Walker said. “I got a clean look at it and let it fly. It’s a great win for us.”
Turner will host Big Foot on Tuesday, while the Cardinals host Evansville.
BRODHEAD 50, TURNER 48
Turner 32 16—48
Brodhead 20 30—50
TURNER: Howard 3 0-0 7, Giddley 7 0-0 15, Lauterbach 2 0-0 4, Sutherland 2 1-1 5, Teague-Johnson 1 0-0 2, Repta 1 0-0 2, Hoppe 3 1-1 7. Hoppe 3 0-0 6. Totals: 22 2-2 48.
BRODHEAD: Weeden 1 0-0 2, Engen 4 2-2 11, Leifker 5 2-3 12, Walker 3 0-0 8, Boegli 2 0-0 5, Malkow 3 5-9 12. Totals: 18 8-14 50.
3-pointers: Turner 2 (Howard, Giddley), Brodhead 5 (Engen, Wlaker 2, Boegli, Malkow).