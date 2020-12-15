WALWORTH, Wis.—The Brodhead Cardinals were road warriors Tuesday night, picking up a 66-57 victory over host Big Foot.
The Cards extended a 29-28 halftime advantage behind a solid game from Owen Leifker, who led the team with 17 points. Connor Green added 16 for Brodhead, while Brady Malkow added 10.
Gus Foster continued his terrific season, leading the Chiefs with 25 points. Freshman Hudson Torrez added 14 for Big Foot.
• EDGERTON 97, CLINTON 17: The Crimson Tide continued to roll through the Rock Valley Conference, trouncing Clinton in the Cougars’ first game of the season.
The Crimson Tide was led by Clayton Jenny’s 28 points, while Connor Coombs added 18 and Konner Knauf had 19.
Clinton was led by Carter Klein’s seven points.