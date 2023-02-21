BRODHEAD, Wis.—On a night when the Brodhead girls basketball threw ill-advised passes, had turnover after turnover and couldn’t seem to get to the basket, the Cardinals leaned on their defense for support.

And support they got as Brodhead limited Richland Center to just 13 points in the second half in a 50-36 win in the first round of a WIAA Regional on Tuesday night.

Recommended for you