BRODHEAD, Wis.—On a night when the Brodhead girls basketball threw ill-advised passes, had turnover after turnover and couldn’t seem to get to the basket, the Cardinals leaned on their defense for support.
And support they got as Brodhead limited Richland Center to just 13 points in the second half in a 50-36 win in the first round of a WIAA Regional on Tuesday night.
“I think we’ll all walk away a little frustrated with how that game went on,” head coach Brian Kammerer said. “And that’s going to be on me, I have to do something different to get us prepared. Credit to the kids, they responded well in the second half.”
The Cardinals (17-7) just couldn’t get into a flow offensively as the Hornets’ tall defenders forced them into mistakes and poor shooting.
“We were just so focused on getting it to Abbie Dix,” junior Addison Yates said. “That’s where a lot of the turnovers came because they were triple teaming her. We weren’t really executing what we worked on in practice.”
Passing was a huge issue for Brodhead in the first half as it committed around 13 unforced turnovers, something that Kammerer said the first half struggles boiled down to.
“That got us into no flow,” he added. “Some of it was just on ball reversals. In a one-three-one, we’ve talked about diagonal passing. But we continue to still do straight-line passes. Those aren’t open. It just wasn’t fundamental basketball.”
Still, the Cardinals stayed with Richland (4-21) thanks to the defense contesting shots and winning the battle on the boards.
Senior Taetum Hoesly was a big reason Brodhead stayed in it, scoring all six of her points in the first half and grabbing steals on defense.
“She’s a hard, physical and scrappy player,” Kammerer said. “She gets after it, and won’t back down to anyone. And that showed tonight.”
Even for most of the opening period, the Hornets held a 23-20 lead at the break.
That’s when the Cardinals ramped up the defensive pressure.
Richland struggled to move the ball in transition and Brodhead forced several turnovers as the Hornets quickly stopped finding ways to score.
“It was just mental,” Yates said. “We started putting more pressure, and we realized we had to get going. Otherwise, this could be our last game. We became mentally stronger.”
Dix scored 12 of her 16 points in the second half as she hit several important buckets in the paint to build up the lead.
“She is strong and has some great moves,” Yates said. “She has a turnaround fade move that’s really hard to stop. Once they go in, there is nothing other teams can do.”
Senior Alexis Kammerer hit a three and a layup to make it 32-27 and the Cardinals never looked back.
Yates finished with a team-high 19 points, and she helped Brodhead build a cushion late with some nice shots.
“Addison has really been coming on, especially from the perimeter,” coach Kammerer said. “She knew she would be open and sank some big threes for us early. She’s an important part of our offense.”
The Cardinals will next play at Columbus (17-7) on Friday at 7 p.m.