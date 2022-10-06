BRODHEAD, Wis. — On paper, Thursday night's matchup between McFarland and Brodhead had it all.
A share of the Rock Valley Conference title was on the line. Future college players littered the floor for both teams.
And it was senior night for the most decorated class in Brodhead volleyball history.
This one? Well, it lived up to the hype just fine. The Cardinals shook off a difficult first set loss to defeat the Spartans in five sets, clinching a three-way tie atop the conference along with Whitewater and the Spartans.
"It means everything to us," Brodhead senior middle Kirsten Fish said. "we've been pointing to this match for a long time and we knew we had to stick together a d want it more than they did."
There were a pair of occasions in which it seemed the Cards were in a whole heap of trouble.
The first came in the middle of the second set, when they trailed 16-10. This came directly after Brodhead dropped the first set 25-23 after surrendering a 25-16 lead.
But, as has been their won't for the past four years, the Cardinals rose up and fought back, eventually evening the match at a set apiece with a 25-21 win.
"I have a bigger and better vision for them than what they have," Brodhead coach Erin Kammerer said. "They just have to buy in and have that same vision. The ability to not lose their heads and come back is something they've had from the beginning."
The two teams split the next two sets, with the Cards winning set three 25-22 and McFarland controlling the tempo in a 25-13 fourth set win.
With a conference crown on the line, Brodhead stepped up when it mattered the most, establishing an early lead and eventually taking advantage of a pair of costly McFarland service errors, including on the match's final point, to win 15-11.
Kammerer said the team's sole Rock Valley Conference defeat to Whitewater earlier in the season turned into a blessing. "We used that Whitewater match as a reality check," Kammerer said. "They really came at us. I think we saw what we needed to do to get better and we put that into practice tonight. To be able to potentially see those teams again at the conference tournament next Saturday is only going to make hd better as we enter the postseason."
The usual suspects led the way for Brodhead. Senior Abbie Dix had 20 kills, while Kammerer had 37 assists. McKenna Young finished with 17 digs, while Dix and Addison Yates had three blocks.
McFarland's Gwen Crull, a Bowling Green commit, dominated the match at times, finishing with 29 kills, eight aces and four blocks. Ava Dean was prolific as well with 48 assists and 17 digs.
“Our girls battles their hearts out tonight and I couldn’t be more proud of their effort. In the end we fell short, and sometimes that’s just life," McFarland coach Tommy Moriarty said. "Brodhead played incredible tonight and really took it to us both serving and on offense. 5 set matches are always fun, but tend to be a lot more fun when you’re on the other side. We hope to learn from this setback and use this as we enter the final leg of our season."