BRODHEAD, Wis.—The Brodhead/Juda track teams made sure to defend their home track on Friday as the girls team took first place while the boys team finished second in the 10-team Jim Church Invitational.
The Cardinal girls finished with 131.5 points for the win as they beat out McFarland by .5 points. Elkhorn Area took third (87) then finished Clinton (83.5), Turner (83), Evansville (81), Big Foot (45), Albany (35), Black Hawk (24) and Monticello (9).
On the boys side, McFarland took the crown with a dominating 164.5 points. The Cardinals were next with 91.5 then was Evansville (81), Big Foot (78), Elkhorn Area (70.5), Clinton (66), Albany (62), Turner (50), Black Hawk (32.5) and Monticello (3).
Brodhead/Juda’s Kalena Riemer had a strong day with a first place in both the 400 (1:02.66) and 800 meters (2:31.53). Stella Arn was second for the Cardinals in the 100 (13.12) and the 200 (27.5). The 4x400 team of Arn, Riemer, Olivia Hartwig and Danica Demrow finished first (4:30.79).
Onni Williams took second in the shot put (35-6) and Brenley Jones was second in the triple jump (31-9).
Emma Maly finished first for the Cougars’ girls in the 3200 (12:07.92) and the 4x100 team of Rachel Hendrickson, Shannon Donagan, Carly Beals and Ava Schoonover took second (55.34) as did the 4x800 relay of Paige Damman, Parker Kurtz, Natalie Bell and Maly. Damman was second in the 800 (2:33.73).
Turner’s wheelchair athlete Rachel Cleaver finished first in the 1600 (6:00.58) and in the shot put (14-6). Bronwyn Sherlund was first for the Trojans in both the 100 hurdles (17.74) and the 300 hurdles (50.20). The 4x200 relay of Brijit Mosher, Sherlund, Jadyn Shull and Navana Terrell also took home a win (1:53.90).
Big Foot’s 4x200 relay of Lydia Farence, Elliana Pape, Sydney Wilson, and Carla Castaneda finished second (1:57.71).
On the boys side, the Cardinals’ 4x400 relay of Nathan Engen, Marcus McIntyre, Grant Purdue and Eric Woodward took first (3:39.81). Purdue also had a second in the 400 (53:99) and the 4x800 relay Gavin Pinnow, Jorge Villalva, McIntyre and Balke Adkins did as well (8:59.95).
Big Foot’s relays continue to be strong with firsts from their 4x100 team of Karsen Cox, Kaeden Weberpal, Hudson Torrez and Jax Hertel (45.62) and the 4x200 of Sawyer Dase, Weberpal, Torrez and Hertel (1:33.46).
Weberpal had a second in the 200 (23.79) while Clayton Flies added a runner-up in the high jump (5-8). Dase finished second in the triple jump (38-10).
The Cougars’ Logan Karstaedt won the pole vault (11-0) and Quinn McCabe was second in the 3200 (10:01.31).
Turner’s Elijah Terrell had a day to remember with a first-place finish in both the long jump (20-1.5) and the triple jump (39-8.5). He also took third in the 200 (23.79). Darren Niedfieldt finished second in the 800 (2:08.13).