BRODHEAD, Wis.—The Brodhead/Juda track teams made sure to defend their home track on Friday as the girls team took first place while the boys team finished second in the 10-team Jim Church Invitational.

The Cardinal girls finished with 131.5 points for the win as they beat out McFarland by .5 points. Elkhorn Area took third (87) then finished Clinton (83.5), Turner (83), Evansville (81), Big Foot (45), Albany (35), Black Hawk (24) and Monticello (9).

