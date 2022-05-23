WALWORTH, Wis.—The Brodhead/Juda track and field teams excelled all throughout the regular season.
So why should the postseason be any different?
Both Cardinal squads came up with team victories and plenty of sectional qualifiers in Monday’s WIAA Division 2 regional meet, hosted by Big Foot High School.
As per usual, sophomore Addie Yates was terrific, advancing in four events as the girls team cruised to a 58-point win over second-place Whitewater.
“Addie jumped well and the main thing we wanted to get out of tonight, we got,” Brodhead/Juda coach Curt Gratz said. “And that was to have a full bus going to sectionals Thursday. It was fourth place or go home, and we’ll have a lot of kids moving on.”
The Cardinal boys benefited from a balanced attack.
“It’s hard to even single out one athlete,” Cardinals coach Nick Jarvis said. “It was just a total team effort to get there. We got a lot of points in a lot of different areas.”
Yates moved on in the Cards’ 4x200 team as well as winning the 100-hurdles (16.93), the high-jump (5-0) and the long jump (15-8.75).
Beloit Turner’s Camden Combs moved on by winning the 100 (11.42), 200 (22.78), long jump (21-11.50) and finishing second in the triple jump (41-8).
“Camden did what he needed to do,” Turner coach Nolan Otremba said. “He didn’t have to jump that hard, and he didn’t have to run that hard, and he set himself up really nice for Thursday.”
Clayton Coldren advanced in the 800 with a fourth-place finish, while on the girls side, Lydia Seifarth moved on in the 800 (second place, 2:34.17) and 1600 (1st place, 5:35.16). Turner wheelchair athlete Rachel Cleaver moves on in the 100, 400, 800 and shot put.
Clinton’s Sylvia Johansen won the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.73. She then was disqualified in the 200 when she false-started in the 200.
“She looked really good in the 100,” Clinton coach Darin Wecker said. “She’s still dealing with a hip injury that might have slowed her down a bit, but she did what she needed to. It’s unfortunate what happened in the 200, because that could have been another podium finish for her, but that’s not going to take anything away from what she did in the 100.”
The Clinton boys also fared very well, placing second overall. Again the distance crew carried the squad, with seniors Quinn McCabe and Jost Hornbostel moving on in multiple events, including being on the winning 4x800 squad. Freshman Reagan Flickinger also advanced in the 1600 and the 3200.
“One of the highlights of the night for us was the 3200,” Wecker said. “We had Quinn finishing second, Reagan third and another freshman, Oliver Melson, coming up big and placing fourth. He was a late addition to that race, and he did great.”
Big Foot’s Gus Foster was outstanding as usual, winning the 800 (2:00.64), the 1600 (4:44) and ran anchor on the Chiefs’ winning 4x400 relay team.
“Looking around at other times from the sectionals, I don’t feel as good,” Foster said. “But at the same time, this is just like basketball playoffs. You’ve got to survive and advance.”
All advancing runners will participate in Thursday’s sectional meet in Prairie du Chien.
BOYS RESULTS:
100m: 1. Combs, BT, 11.42; 2. Senobe, B/J, 11.53; 3. Allison, EDGE, 11.59; 4. Johnson D-D, 11.7; 200. 1. Combs (BT), 22.78; Miller (ET), 23.07; 3. Weberpal (BF), 23.44, 4. Pope (DD), 23.81. 400m: 1. Dugan, WW, 51.99; 2. Miller, ET, 53.12; 3. Sharlow, WW, 53.44; 4. Dase, BF, 53.88. 800m: 1. Foster, BF 2:00.64; 2. Dillman, EDGE, 2:08.53; 3. Hornbostel, CL, 2:07.77. 4. Coldren, BT, 2:10.061600: 1. Foster, BF, 4:44.04; 2. Dillman, EDGE, 4:48.55; 3. Flickinger, CL, 4:49.78; 4. Morris, D-D, 4:56.50. 100m hurdles: 1. Lumkes, D-D, 18.18; 2. Phillips, CL, 18.91; 3. Engen, B-J, 19.20; 4. Gonzalez, EDGE, 19.47; 4x100: 1. Brodhead-Juda, 44.63; 2. Delavan-Darien, 45.61; 3. Whitewater, 46.63; 4. Clinton, 47.22. 4x200: 1. Delavan-Darien, 1:34.96; 2. Brodhead-Juda, 1:35.88; 3. Big Foot, 1:36.61; 4. East Troy, 1:40.85. 4x400 relay: 1. Whitewater, 3:36.18; 2. Big Foot, 3:37.61; 3. East Troy, 3:43.22; 4. Clinton, 3:43.62. 4x800 relay: 1. Clinton, 8:43.60; 2. Delavan-Darien, 9:11.12; 3. East Troy, 9:16.10; 4. Brodhead/Juda, 9:19.44. Triple jump: 1. Wilson, BF, 42-2; 2. Combs, BT, 41-8; 3. Langer, EDGE, 39-0; 4. Engen, B-J, 38-10. Pole vault: 1. Rambatt, BF, 14-0; 2. Tomomitsu, WW, 12-0; 3. Phillips, CL, 10-0; 4. Lohmar, B-J, 9-6. Shot Put: 1. Boegli (B-J), 43-5; 2. Kader, ET, 42-8; 3. Kuhlow, WW, 42-4; 4. Douglas, CL, 41-3. Discus: 1. Raupp (WW), 129-07; 2. Troeger, EDGE, 125-07; Kuhlow, WW, 123-03; Corbit, B-J, 119-01. Long jump: 1. Combs, BT, 21-11.50; 2. Mueller, ET, 19-11; 3. Allison, EDGE, 19-9; 4. Saunders, B-J, 19-6.
GIRLS RESULTS
100m: 1. Johansen, CL, 12.73; 2. Buehler, WW, 12.86; 3. Larson, BF, 13.24; 4. Stallings, D-D, 13.33. 200m: 1. Kilar, WW, 26.14; Arn, B-J, 27.51; 3. Shull, BT, 28.39; 4. Cornett, EDGE, 27.77. 400m: 1. Rondeau, ET, 1:02.46; 2. Villarreal, WW, 1:05.29; 3. Leikness, EDGE, 1:06.68; 4. Grosinske, WW, 1:07.49. 800m: 1. Riemer, B-J, 2:31.90; 2. Seifarth, BT, 2:34.17; 3. Pluess, ET, 2:34.76; Henningfield, ET, 2:34.78. 400 Wheelchair: Cleaver, BT, 1:24.99; 1600: 1. Seifarth, BT, 5:35.16; 2. Salimes, EDGE, 5:38.07; 3. Damman, CL, 5:39.48; Maly, CL, 5:52.16; 100 Wheelchair: Cleaver, BT, 22.82; 100 hurdles: 1. Yates, B-J, 16.93; Vendrell-Nolen, EDGE, 18.49; 3. Simonis, D-D, 18.77; 4. Zych, EDGE, 19.05. 4x100 relay: 1. Whitewater, 50.78; 2. Big Foot, 52.60; 3. East Troy, 55.90; 4. Clinton, 56.88. 4x200 relay: 1. Whitewater, 1:47.56; 2. Brodhead-Juda, 1:50.45; 3. Big Foot, 1:51.83; 4. East Troy, 1:55.01. 4x400 relay: 1. East Troy, 4:17.42; 2. Brodhead-Juda, 4:22.43; 3. Whitewater, 4:35.56; 4. Big Foot, 4:42.10. Shot put: 1. Lo, EDGE, 38-04; 2. Lueck, BF, 32-7; 3. Moe, B-J, 32-6; Williams, B-J, 32-2. Wheelchair Shot put: Cleaver, BT, 15-0; Pole vault: 1. Troxel, WW, 9-0; Gresens, EDGE, 8-6; 3. Huisheere, CL, 8-6; 4. Dieter, WW, 7-6. Triple Jump: 1. Patterson (BF), 34-9; 2. Ellie Yates, B-J, 32-8.5; 3. Cornett, EDGE, 31-04; 4. Jones, B-J, 31-0. Discus: 1. Lueck, BF, 110-00; 2. Fish, B-J, 96-07; 3. Dieter, WW, 95-02; 4. Urness, B-J, 93-02. Long jump: 1. Add Yates, B-J, 15-8.75; 2. E Yates, 15-6.25; 3. Cornett, EDGE, 15-1.25; 4. Nixon, ET, 15-0.75.
• WIAA DIV. 1 MUKWONAGO REGIONAL: Beloit Memorial qualified three individuals and a relay team for sectional competition.
Jaslyn Gama advanced in the 400-meter dash (1:06.56). Kylie White qualified in the 800 with a PR 2:28.48. Evan James advanced in the 800 (2:03.72). The boys 4x200 relay of Armani Green, DeCarlos Nora Jr., Jayden Harriell and Eamonn Rougvie advanced with a time of 1:36.01. James finished second in his event and the others were third.