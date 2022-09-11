BDN_220912_Brodhead-Juda
Buy Now

Isaac Saunders (3) is chased by Platteville defenders during Brodhead/Juda’s win Friday night in Brodhead.

 Jimmy Oswald/Beloit Daily News

BRODHEAD, Wis.—With starting running back Leon Saunders sidelined with an injury, fans might have been worried that rushing-dominant Brodhead/Juda would take a step back.

But the Cardinals didn’t shy away from the run game, quite the opposite in fact as Isaac Saunders and his teammates in the backfield ran all over Platteville in a 41-0 win on Friday night.

Recommended for you