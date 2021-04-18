NEW GLARUS, Wis.—The Brodhead-Juda Cardinals held off a late charge from New Glarus-Monticello to move to 3-0 on the season with a 23-22 victory.
The Cardinals appeared to be cruising to their third straight easy victory as they took a 23-8 lead into the fourth quarter. New Glarus-Monticello scored a pair of touchdowns to cut the lead to a single point.
After surrendering the final touchdown with 1:53 remaining, the Cardinals were successfully able to run out the clock.
Brodhead-Juda employed a dual attack to great effect throughout the game, rushing for 228 yards and passing for 103 more.
Gage Boegli led the running attack with 148 yards on 24 carries, while Cade Walker completed 10 of his 16 passes, with Brady Malkow leading the receiving corps with five catches for 40 yards.
The Cardinals will host Fennimore Friday night.
• LODI 39, BELOIT TURNER 0: The struggles for the Turner offense continued in a blowout loss to Lodi Friday night.
Lodi scored 13 points in each of the first three quarters to cruise to the victory.
Turner rushed for 74 yards but have a net passing total of minus-one. Colton Crall was a bright spot for the Trojans, rushing 19 times for 84 yards.
Lodi was led by Lucas Heyroth, who rushed for 190 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries.
Turner will host Clinton Friday night.
• COLUMBUS 42, BIG FOOT 12: The Chiefs struggled against a powerful Columbus offensive attack Friday night.
Alex Schmitz caught a 38-yard touchdown pass from Basil Demco to get the Chiefs within 7-6 in the first quarter, but it was all Columbus from there.
Demco ended up with a solid 255 yards through the air, with 169 of them going to Schmitz on five catches.
Columbus was effective on the ground and through the air against a Big Foot team that has been beset by injuries. Columbus finished with 469 total yards, with Caden Brunell accounting for 175 on the ground.
• EDGERTON 27, CLINTON 22: The Cougars showed terrific progress but fell just short of their first victory of the spring season Friday night.
Clinton took a 16-14 lead into the fourth quarter, but couldn’t hang on. Edgerton scored with 6:26 on the clock to make it 21-16, only to see Chris Spears score on a 21-yard run to make it 22-21 with 4:12 to play.
Edgerton scored the go-ahead touchdown with just 13 seconds remaining when Drew Hanson hit Ethan Krause with a two-yard touchdown.
Spears, making the start at quarterback, was outstanding for the Cougars, rushing for 117 yards on 22 carries. Mason Hesebeck carried the ball 23 times for 100 yards for Clinton as well, while Hanson passed for 258 yards for the Crimson Tide.
• WEST CENTRAL 54, SOUTH BELOIT 0: The SoBos ran into an eight-man football machine named West Central Saturday afternoon.
West Central, in its first season of eight-man, has obliterated all opponents in its path this season, and Saturday was no different.
The SoBos trailed 24-0 at halftime and never were able to get on the board in the defeat.
BOXSCORES
BRODHEAD/JUDA 23, NEW GLARUS/MONTICELLO 22
Brodhead/Juda 7 9 7 0 —23
New Glarus/Monticello0 8 014—22
BH: Green 8 run (Hoesly kick), 4:55.
BH: Safety, (Cook tackle), 5:30.
BH: Boegli 27 run (kick), 2:22.
NG: Schuett 21 run (Feinrite pass from Schuett), 0:57.
BH: Cook 5 run (kick), 10:54.
NG: Streiff 3 pass from Schuett (Schuett run), 10:18.
NG: Schuett 22 run (pass failed), 1:53.
TEAM STATISTICS: First downs—BrJ 13, NGM 10. Rushing (Att.-Yds.)—BrJ 47-228, NGM 25-107. Passing yards—BrJ 103, NGM 135. Passing (Comp.-Att.-Int.)—BrJ 10-16-1, NGM 10-20-0. Penalties-yards—BrJ 50, NGM 20. Fumbles-lost—BrJ 1-1, NGM 0-0.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS: Rushing (Att.-Yds)—BrJ: Boegli 24-148; NGM: Schuett 16-74. Passing (Att.-Comp.-Int.-Yds)—BrJ: Walker 10-16-1-103; NGM: Schuett 10-19-0-135. Receiving (Att.-Yds)—BrJ: Malkow 5-40; NGM: Streiff 5-53; Gustafson 2-47.
LODI 39, BELOIT TURNER 0
Beloit Turner 0 0 0 0—0
Lodi 13 13 13 0—39
L: Heyroth 19 pass from Q. Faust (Curtis kick)
L: Edge 5 run (kick blocked)
L: C. Faust 11 pass from Q. Faust (kick failed)
L: Heyroth 39 run (Curtis kick)
L: Q. Faust 53 run (pass failed)
L: Meier 9 pass from Q. Faust (Curtis kick)
TEAM STATISTICS: First downs—BT 4, L 17. Rushing (Att.-Yds.)—BT 31-74, L 40-332. Passing yards—BT -1, L 151. Passing (Comp.-Att.-Int.)—BT 2-11-0, L 10-14-0. Penalties-yards—BT 1-5, L 10-65. Fumbles-lost—BT 1-1, L 0-0.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS: Rushing (Att.-Yds)—BT: Crall 19-84; L: Heyroth 22-190; Q. Faust 10-62. Passing (Att.-Comp.-Int.-Yds)—BT: Burrows 11-2-0—1; L: Q. Faust 14-10-0-151. Receiving (Att.-Yds)—BT: Galvan 1-0; L: Edge 4-55.
COLUMBUS 42, BIG FOOT 12
Columbus 7 7 21 7—42
Big Foot 6 0 0 6—12
C: Brunell 1 run (Hynes kick), 8:36.
BF: Schmitz 38 pass from Demco (pass failed), 2:08.
C: Brunell 7 run (Hynes kick), 9:29.
C: Kirchberg 50 pass from Cotter (Hynes kick), 9:25.
C: Kirchberg 55 pass from Cotter (Hynes kick), 7:43.
C: Cotter 1 run (Hynes kick), 1:43.
BF: Greco 13 pass from Demco (kick failed), 11:50.
C: Brunell 9 run (Hynes kick), 9:09.
TEAM STATISTICS: First downs—C 20, WBF 12. Rushing (Att.-Yds.)—C 36-189, WBF 31-49. Passing yards—C 280, WBF 255. Passing (Comp.-Att.-Int.)—C 16-22-0, WBF 13-29-2. Penalties-yards—C 4-30, WBF 4-30. Fumbles-lost—C 2-2, WBF 2-1.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS: Rushing (Att.-Yds)—C: Brunell 28-175; WBF: Hertel 12-72. Passing (Att.-Comp.-Int.-Yds)—C: Cotter 19-14-0-256; WBF: Demco 29-13-2-255. Receiving (Att.-Yds)—C: Kirchberg 7-176; WBF: Schmitz 5-169.
EDGERTON 27, CLINTON 22
Edgerton 7 0 7 13—27
Clinton 8 8 0 6—22
C: Conway 25 pass from Spears (Hesebeck run), 7:40
E: Kisting 68 pass from Hanson (Diaz kick), 5:18
C: Spears 3 run (Spears run), 4:19
E: Hanson 1 run (Diaz kick), 1:14
E: Knauf 5 pass from Hanson (Diaz kick), 6:26
O: Spears 21 run (run failed), 4:12
E: Krause 2 pass from Hanson (kick failed), 0:13
TEAM STATISTICS: First downs—E 18, C 16. Rushing (Att.-Yds.)—E 21-16, C 51-229. Passing yards—E 258, C 25. Passing (Comp.-Att.-Int.)—E 22-36-0, C 1-4-1. Penalties-yards—E 6-65, C 5-35. Fumbles-lost—E 4-1, C 3-0.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS: Rushing (Att.-Yds)—E: Krause 7-22; C: Spears 22-117; Hesebeck 23-100. Passing (Att.-Comp.-Int.-Yds)—E: Hanson 22-36-0-258; C: Spears 1-4-1-25. Receiving (Att.-Yds)—E: Knauf 13-138; C: Conway 1-25.