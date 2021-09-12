RICHLAND CENTER— The Brodhead-Juda football team continued to run roughshod through the opposition as they defeated host Richland Center 46-12 to improve to 4-0 on the season.
The Cardinals got a huge performance from running back Gage Boegli, who rushed 13 times for 228 yards and four touchdowns.
Blake Matthys added eight carries for 54 yards, while Brady Rosheisen had eight carries for 50 yards. Brodhead-Juda led 14-0 after the first quarter and held a 28-3 halftime edge.
• MARSHALL 28, CLINTON 6: The Cougars fell behind 28-0 at halftime before outscoring Marshall 6-0 in the second half.
Abel Espinoza accounted for the only Clinton score, breaking several tackles en route to a 55-yard scoring jaunt in the third quarter. Marshall was led by Matthew Motl, who carried the ball 19 times for 121 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Espinoza finished the game with 11 carries for 83 yards, while Grant Koehl had 25 yards and a pair of interceptions. Caleb Schoonover also moved the chains, carrying 10 times for 59 yards.
• SUN PRAIRIE 55, BELOIT MEMORIAL 8: The Purple Knights had another tough evening at the office Friday night, as the powerful Cardinals led 34-0 by the end of the first quarter on the way to a blowout win.
Beloit scored its only touchdown in the fourth quarter.
No statistics were available for the Knights. Jerry Kaminski completed seven passes for 145, with three of those going for touchdowns. The Cardinals were balanced, passing for 210 yards and running for 177.
The Knights (1-3) will play at Middleton Friday night.
• LODI 38, BIG FOOT 6: The Chiefs got off to a great start against Lodi, the WIAA Division 4’s fourth-ranked team.
Big Foot led 6-0 after Jax Hertel scored from 29 yards out. Lodi responded with 38 straight points to run away with the victory and stay undefeated at 3-0.
The Chiefs (1-3) were led by Hertel, who rushed 17 times for 102 yards. Quarterback Basil Demco was stymied by the Lodi defense, completing just four passes in 14 attempts for 34 yards with three touchdowns.
• DARLINGTON 66, PARKVIEW/ALBANY 0: The season-long struggle for the Parkview/Albany football team continued Friday night in a loss to host Darlington.
The Vikings had just 65 yards while Darlington racked up 416 yards. Darlington was particularly effective on the ground, running for 394 yards.
The Vikings have been outscored 221-16 this season and have been shut out in each of the last three weeks.
• GENOA-KINGSTON 28, NORTH BOONE 14: The Cogs sent the Vikings to their second defeat in three weeks with a key surge in the third quarter.
After carrying a 7-6 lead into halftime, the Cogs scored 14 points in the third quarter to provide separation from the Vikes.
North Boone will host Rockford Christian Friday night.
• FLANAGAN 44, SOUTH BELOIT 38 (OT): The SoBos dropped their first game of the season in disappointing fashion Friday night, falling to Flanagan in overtime.
No offensive stats were available, but Tanner Joiner led the defense with 13 tackles.