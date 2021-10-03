BRODHEAD—Not even a late rescheduled game could get in the way of the Brodhead-Juda Cardinals’ run for a perfect regular season.
The Cardinals took down Dodgeville 48-0 Saturday afternoon to improve to 7-0 on the season.
The Dodgers fumbled a snap on their opening possession at their own two-yard line, leading to a Gage Boegli touchdown for the game’s first score.
Boegli added another score, this time on a 14-yard touchdown pass from Cole Hoesly to make it 14-0.
In the second quarter, Hoesly connected again, this time with Brady Malkow from 37 yards to make it 21-0. Leon Sanders picked a off a pass and returned it for a touchdown, and Boegli had another TD run, giving the Cardinals a 35-0 lead at halftime.
Boegli added another score in the second half on a 57-yard run, and Isaac Saunders capped the scoring with a 33-yard touchdown to account for the final score.
The Cardinals will host 2-5 Wautoma Friday night.
• CLINTON 56, PALMYRA-EAGLE 6: Payton Bingham ran for Clinton’s first four touchdowns and led a 408-yard rushing attack Friday night to lead the Clinton football team to a victory over Palmyra-Eagle in Eastern Suburban Conference play.
The Cougars (4-3 overall, 2-3 Eastern Suburban) kept their WIAA playoff hopes alive with the victory. Palmyra-Eagle fell to 0-7 and 0-5.
The Cougars opened a 43-0 halftime lead. Bingham rushed for 118 yards to lead the rushing attack. Grant Koehl added 104 yards rushing, 91 of them on two touchdown runs, and Caleb Schoonover ran for 92 more yards.
Palmyra-Eagle 0 0 0 6 —6
Clinton 21 21 6 7—56
SCORING
C—Payton Bingham 10 run (Abel Espinoza kick). C—Bingham 3 run (Casey Klein kick). C—Bingham 2 run (Klein kick). C—Bingham 15 run (Bingham run). C—Espinoza 15 run (Klein kick). C—Grant Koehl 54 run (Klein kick). C—Koehl 37 run (run failed). C—Jon Mullooly 1 run (Klein kick). PE—Brown 52 run (kick blocked).
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs—PE 6; C 26.
Rushes-yards—PE 17-81; C 52-408.
Passing yards—PE 117; C 64.
Passes (att.-comp-int.)—PE 25-6-1; C 7-4-0.
Fumbles-lost—PE 3-2; C 0-0.
Penalties-yards—PE 1-5; C 6-50.
• LAKE MILLS 28, BIG FOOT 24: Caden Belling’s fourth touchdown pass of the night, a 31-yard throw to Hunter Frey with 31 seconds to play, gave the Lake Mills football team a 28-24 victory over Big Foot in Capitol Conference play Friday.
Belling also threw a 41-yard touchdown strike to Frey with 4:14 to play, and the two scores allowed the L-Cats (5-2 overall, 4-1 Capitol) to wipe out Big Foot’s 24-14 lead.
For Biog Foot (3-5, 2-3), Jax Hertel rushed for touchdowns of 60, 13 and 31 yards and totaled 226 yards on 26 carries. Max Doubek kicked a 24-yard field goal for the Chiefs.
LAKE MILLS 28, BIG FOOT 24
Lake Mills 0 7 7 14—28
Big Foot 7 3 7 7—24
SCORING
WBF—Jax Hertel 60 run (Doubek kick). WBF—Max Doubek 24 field goal. LM—J.P. Rguig 34 pass from Caden Belling (kick good). WBF—Hertel 13 run (Doubek kick). LM—Matthew Stenbroten 3 pass from Belling (kick good). WBF—Hertel 31 run (Doubek kick). LM—Hunter Frey 41 pass from Belling (kick good). LM—Frey 31 pass from Belling (kick good).
TEAM STATISTICS
Rushes-yards—LM 22-67; WBF 37-303.
Passing yards—LM 245; WBF 48.
Passes (att.-comp-int.)—LM 38-18-0; WBF 17-6-1.
• MINERAL POINT 66, PARKVIEW-ALBANY 0: The Vikings dropped to 0-7 on the season after falling to Mineral Point Friday night.
The game marked the third time this season the Vikings have given up exactly 66 points, and the fifth week in a row the squad has allowed at least 56.
It also marked the fourth time they were shut out.
• MADISON WEST 25, BELOIT MEMORIAL 0: The Purple Knights just couldn’t get anything going offensively and fell to the host Regents Friday night.
Madison West received the opening kickoff and traveled 80 yards in seven minutes, punctuated by a touchdown and two-point conversion to make it 8-0.
After Beloit had a punt blocked on the next possession, the Regents again punched it in, making it 15-0. After the teams traded empty possessions, West increased its advantage to 18-0 with a 19-yard field goal, and that score would hold until halftime.
The game would stay that way, with Beloit Memorial unable to cash in on several solid opportunities, until the last minute of the game, when the Regents punched in a rushing touchdown to account for the final score.
• AQUIN CATHOLIC 42, SOUTH BELOIT 22: The SoBos fell to one of the top eight-man teams in the state Friday, losing in Freeport to Aquin Catholic.
Fern Balderas had another solid game with 110 yards on 23 carries to go with a pair of touchdowns.
Kaden Mhyers completed all seven of his throws for 79 yards and also rushed 13 times for 65 yards. Rence Kostka caught five passes for 62 yards.
Balderas led the team with 12 tackles.
• STILLMAN VALLEY 21, NORTH BOONE 13: The Vikings got off to a hot start, leading 13-0, only to see the 5-1 Cardinals score the game’s final 21 points.
Chris Doetch returned the opening kickoff to the Stillman Valley eight-yard line, and Will Doetch caught a touchdown pass from Jack Christianson for the game’s first score.
Christianson hit Doetch again for a touchdown later in the first half, but it was all Cardinals after that.