BRODHEAD, Wis.—No team in the Beloit Daily News’ coverage area had a finer alternate season than did the Brodhead-Juda Cardinals.
Despite scrambling at times when opponents were dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak, coach Jim Matthys led his team to a dominating 5-0 campaign, reminiscint of the glory days of the Cardinal program, which included two WIAA state title appearances and 20 consecutive playoff berths.
Matthys, in his 14th season as head coach and 24th overall, lost a significant amount of talent from last year’s team. But he believes there is plenty still to build on.
“We took a nice step in the right direction last spring,” Matthys said. “But we still aren’t where we could be. Having a longer regular season will test our depth, but we are expecting to be in contention for a conference title as well as a playoff spot.”
Speaking of conferences, the Cardinals will move from the Rock Valley Conference to the Southwest Wisconsin Conference (SWC). Other members include River Valley (an old Cardinal playoff foe), New Glarus/Monticello (who gave the Cardinals their only close game in 2021), Dodgeville, Platteville, Prairie du Chien and Richland Center.
“I think in the long haul this is going to be a good move for us,” Matthys said. “Travel-wise it’s going to add some time, but the enrollment numbers are right in line with what we have. There is some really good football in that conference. River Valley, Prairie du Chien and Platteville have really strong programs. We don’t know much about them and they don’t know much about us, so there isn’t a huge edge either way there.”
The Cardinals are well-equipped with returning talent, as they feature nine returning offensive starters and eight returning starters on defense.
Cole Hoesly will handle the quarterbacking duties, while Gage Boegli will get plenty of carries in Matthys’ run-heavy attack.
Hoesly didn’t see any action at quarterback last year, but did fill in the spot as a sophomore, leading the Cardinals to a win over Big Foot.
“He’s done a really nice job for us this fall,” Matthys said. “He’s really grown up. Last year he was an all-conference level defensive player, and our kicker, so he’s had plenty of experience. He’s been a nice, pleasant surprise, not to say that my expectations of him coming in weren’t high.”
Boegli was extremely effective in the spring, carrying 50 times for 510 yards and four touchdowns.
“He’ll be our featured guy, but we’ve got some others that will carry the ball as well,” Matthys said. “Our fullback Brady Rosheisen had a heck of a scrimmage. He’s not as big but is a fast kid. Blake Matthys is a sophomore who has some good size at 6-foot, 210 pounds. And Isaac Saunders is another sophomore that will see time at halfback. We’re really deep at that position.”
The Cardinals will open the season against Edgerton Friday, followed by another road tilt against Evansville, both former Rock Valley Conference foes.
“That wasn’t just a coincidence,” Matthys said. “First of all, for as much traveling as we are going to do, having a couple of close games is nice. And then of course we’ve got a history with both of those schools, which makes it fun. Our kids are jacked up to face Edgerton, I’ll tell you that. They had the countdown clock going in the weight room and everything. We had a bunch of kids that were sophomores when Edgerton really took it to us (49-15 loss). So they are excited to see them again.”