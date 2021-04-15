BRODHEAD, Wis.—Life is pretty good these days for Jim Matthys.
The Brodhead principal is also the head coach of the undefeated football team, and has a daughter who is a senior on the state-bound Cardinals volleyball team.
The wild ride this spring continues, as his football squad takes the field in one of the top games on the Wisconsin slate Friday night as they travel to fellow undefeated New Glarus/Monticello (3-0).
Brodhead/Juda (2-0) was forced to reschedule their opening game in a pinch, then lost a game when Montello/Princeton/Green Lake didn’t have enough healthy players to compete.
In their only two outings, the Cards have outscored the competition 79-8.
The going won’t be so easy against a high-flying New Glarus squad that has scorched the opposition to the tune of 44 points per game.
“They run a spread system, just like Mt. Horeb did in our first game,” Matthys said. “They are more talented team than Mt. Horeb, but we’ve faced a similar offense. They throw it a ton and don’t run it hardly at all. Their quarterback is pretty accurate and very smart. He knows where to get the ball out to if he feels pressure, and they’ve got some nice height at wide receiver. The one thing with them is nobody has put consistent pressure on them, and that’s something we feel like is a strength.”
Matthys said that the play the Cardinals have produced on the field is a direct result of the work put in since the school was shut down over a year ago.
“It’s been a real group effort,” Matthys said. “It’s just a different feel this year. We worked really hard last spring when school was shut down. I met virtually with the kids all spring, and we wanted to get the culture back where it was when we were having success in my first time around as coach here. It starts with leadership from the kids. They really bought into the weight room. Not just our juniors and seniors, but our freshmen on up. It’s just a really strong group of kids. That started back in July, and all the way through, even when the fall season was canceled, they never wavered and they stayed focused.”
Offensively, the Cardinals have been led by quarterback Cade Walker and running backs Gage Boegli (260 yards) and Braden Cook (111 yards).
“It helps having Cade back, who had a lot of experience last year,” Matthys said. “The running backs each got at least a little time last year, and our offensive line, we have a good nucleus back there as well. Our offense has the most experience back, but our defense has probably had the most success thus far.”
Matthys said the mood around the school has been the best it’s been since the shutdown.
“We’ve had a lot of fun recently,” Matthys said. “With all the success of the volleyball team and the chance we’ve had to celebrate, it’s almost like it’s back to normal. We can’t have any of the group gatherings, but we’ve still been able to do a lot of cool stuff. And it’s just not the kids. The teachers and the adults in the building are excited, too. In the last year, there hasn’t been a lot to get excited about, so it’s been great.”
• TURNER (0-3) at LODI (3-0): This figures to be a tough matchup for the Trojans, who played a solid game at Big Foot before falling by a point Saturday afternoon. Lodi has been impressive all season, blowing out Edgerton and Clinton while beating Big Foot 18-6.
The Trojans’ running game came alive last week at Big Foot, with Colton Crall rushing for 86 yards and a pair of scores and Camden Combs going for 76 yards.
What Turner is still seeking is an effective passing game. The Trojans completed just four of 14 throws last week.
• EDGERTON (1-2) at CLINTON (0-3): The Cougars are coming off a tough loss against a terrific Lodi team, and now turn their attention to an Edgerton squad that was beaten by Columbus in a shootout last week.
A bright spot for the Cougars has been the running of Mason Hesebeck, who carried the ball 15 times for 110 yards in the loss to Lodi that included a 25-yard touchdown run.
As a team, Clinton picked up a solid 146 yards on the ground against Lodi, and will certainly look to establish the run against an Edgerton team that allowed Columbus to pick up 184 yards on the ground last week.
Edgerton features a solid passing attack, with quarterback Drew Hanson passing for 207 yards and three touchdowns last week.
• SOUTH BELOIT (2-2) at WEST CENTRAL (4-0): The SoBos are coming off back-to-back blowout victories at home, but now will have to take the show on the road to take on West Central.
The SoBos have been effective both through the air and on the ground in the last two games, with Fern Balderas toting the rock and Chris Hummer throwing to a variety of targets including Miles Beckham.
On the defensive side, Caleb Richards has back-to-back games with both a defensive touchdown and a safety, which has to be some kind of record.
West Central, like South Beloit, is in its initial season of eight-man ball. To say they’ve adapted to it quite nicely would be an understatement.
West Central has sprinted to a 4-0 record that included an impressive blowout victory over defending state champion Polo.
• MIDDLETON (2-1) at BELOIT MEMORIAL (0-3): The Purple Knights will look for their first victory of the season over the Cardinals, who beat them 38-0 in the first game.
Although it is a home game, no fans will be allowed into the facility. Beloit Memorial is the only known school in the area to not allow any fans to an outdoor event.
• NORTH BOONE: After a high-flying 3-0 start, the Vikings were grounded this week, thanks to a COVID-19 implications.
The Vikings, who were set to host Stillman Valley Friday night, were forced to miss the game because several of their players were forced to quarantine after playing an Oregon team that had several players test positive.
All indications are that the Vikings will be back on the field for their season finale against Dixon on Friday, April 23.
• The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on the football scene in Illinois, and Hononegah found itself in the crosshairs this week.
The Indians are healthy themselves, but they found out their Homecoming game against Guilford won’t be happening as scheduled Friday night because the Vikings have been saddled with COVID issues.
After a couple of days of trying to find an opponent, the Indians will play an intrasquad scrimmage Friday night.