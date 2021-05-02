ORFORDVILLE, Wis.—The Brodhead-Juda Cardinals closed out their perfect season in style Friday night with a 64-6 victory over Parkview-Albany Friday night.
The Cardinals led 50-0 at halftime before taking the foot off the gas in the second half.
Braden Cook was the offensive star for the Cards, rushing nine times for 122 yards and and three touchdowns.
Parkview’s Paul Keintz passed for 120 yards to lead the Vikings offensive attack.
The Cardinals out-gained Parkview-Albany 255-199. Parkview finished its season with a 2-4 record.