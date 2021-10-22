BRODHEAD — A punishing run game, hard-hitting defense and some a few timely plays on special teams was Friday night's recipe for Brodhead-Juda's latest victory.
The Cardinals (10-0) stayed perfect in a 42-13 lambasting of Watertown Luther Prep, and advance to take on Richland Center in level two of the WIAA Division 5 playoffs.
Just a week after being challenged for the first time all season in a tight victory over Prairie du Chien, the Cardinals dominated the second half to get back to the stress-free life they've lived all season.
After holding a tenuous 14-7 halftime advantage, it took the Cardinals all of three plays to open the scoring on the second half, with Gage Boegli scoring from 59 yards out. With a successful two-point conversion, the Cards had a 22-7 halftime lead and cruised to the victory.
"We showed some resilience after what was not the best start," Brodhead-Juda coach Jim Matthys said. "We responded, and that's one thing I have to give these kids credit for. We haven't had a ton of adversity, but when we have, the kids have fought back well. Watertown is a really good team, and this was a good performance for us."
The stars were all around for the Cardinals. Senior quarterback Cole Hoesly had a standout all-around performance. He threw for a 19-yard touchdown pass to Gunner Boegli to open the scoring. He thwarted a Luther scoring threat late in the first half with an interception, and later boomed a 61-yard punt that flipped the field position and evenutally led to a Brodhead-Juda touchdown.
"That punt turned the field big-time," Matthys said. "And the spot that he really helped us was running the ball. There were times where he kept it himself on some option plays and ran for some really big first downs. At this point in the season, you have to rely on your seniors to play their best, and he's one of those guys."
Another senior at the peak of his powers is Gage Boegli, who ended the evening with four touchdown runs while doing solid work on the defensive end.
"We started off a little slower than we'd like today," Boegli said. "But we just tweaked a few things and things started to really open up. Giving up a touchdown on the last play of the game leaves a little sour taste in our mouths, but it doesn't matter if you win by 40 or by two, as long as you move on."
The Cardinals now face a Richland Center team that they 47-10 in the fourth week of the season.
"They are definitely not a team to take lightly," Boegili said. "I'm sure they've improved a lot since then. We still need to get better all week. It's going to come down to getting everybody on board, like they were this week. If we keep grinding, I think we can come out on top, no matter who the opponent is."
BRODHEAD-JUDA 42, WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 13
Luther;0;7;0;6;—;13
Brod/Juda;7;7;14;14;—;42
Scoring: B—Gunner Boegli 19 pass from Cole Hoesly (Hoesly kick). L—Josiah Moore 22 run (Kick good). B—Gage Boegli 10 run (Hoesly kick). B—Gage Boegli 59 run (Blake Matthys pass from Hoesly). B—Gage Boegli 15 run (kick failed). B—Aidyn Vondra 40 run (Hoesly kick). B—Gage Boegli 8 run (Hoesly kick). L—Jeremiah Stanton 1 pass from Marcus Fitzsimmons (no kick).
Statistics: First downs--B 15, L 9. Rushes--B 35-279, L 35-171. Yards passing--B 44, L 71. Passes--B 5-2-0, L 10-5-1. Fumbles--B 1-0, L 3-0. Penalties--B 5-45, L 5-48.