BRODHEAD, Wis.—About 30 minutes before the Cardinal Invitational got underway, a heavy rain came pouring from the sky.
Perfect racing weather to Brodhead/Juda junior runner Nathan Engen.
“I was excited for the rain,” he said. “But then it left me and I was sad. It was hot. But, it was still a lot of fun.”
The rain gave way to a boiling sun and a rise in humidity right as the Cardinals and Beloit Turner were ready to get their cross country season started at Brodhead High School Thursday evening.
“We love the first race of the year being at home,” Brodhead/Juda head coach Curt Gratz said. “Every year is a blank slate. You come out and see what you have, and we had some nice surprises out there.”
One of those surprises was freshman Madilyn Arnold, who was the second-best finisher on the Cardinals girls team with an eighth-place overall finish with a time of 24:17 in the first race of her career.
Kalena Riemer was the top finisher on Brodhead/Juda’s girls side, and she took sixth place overall with a time of 23:28.
“(Madilyn) really stepped up,” Gratz said. “And Kalena is a great runner, she is getting in shape after track season. She had some knee problems but is looking like herself again. We were a pretty tight pack, which was nice. I’m excited about this group.”
Madi Brown took 10th place, and Emily Welsh and Lexie Lobeck finished back-to-back with a 13th and 14th finish.
Junior Gavin Pinnow had a third place overall finish on the Brodhead/Juda’s boys side. He ran the course in 20:32, just one second behind Travis Ralston of Evansville, who took second.
“Gavin had a really nice one to start the year,” Gratz said. “He’s a competitive kid. Nathan (Engen) and him both really came on towards the end of track season. It was nice to see them carry that through.”
Engen was happy to see the younger players step up to start the year.
“We lost a lot of varsity guys last year,” he said. “I didn’t know what we were going to do. But our team is looking great now. I didn’t know how much talent we had, it’s crazy.”
Engen was the second Cardinal to close the finish line, and he finished ninth overall. Jorge Villalva finished 14th and Braden Williams was next at 16th.
This is the first season for Turner’s new head coach Riley Clark, who is a political science teacher.
“I’ve coached almost all of these kids,” Clark said. “I’ve had all of these kids in the classroom, so the relationships are already there. It’s just been a lot of fun to work with them.”
The Trojans did not have any varsity girl runners in this meet, but Clark says they will have them later in the season.
“Lydia Seifarth is one of our top runners,” he said. “She qualified for state last season. We’re starting her out slowly and I have really high hopes that she’s going to qualify for the state meet again.”
Turner’s top finisher was senior Darren Niedfeldt, who snatched fifth place with a time of 20:41.
“We had a summer running program that helped a lot,” Niedfeldt said. “Otherwise, I wouldn’t have gone around as fast as I did. I started out a little too fast, but I didn’t fall back too far. I just kept up with the few guys that I was trying to keep up with.”
Cyrus Mosher was the next Trojan over the finish line in eighth place, and Zackary Ries rounded out the top-20 for Turner runners, taking 17th.
“They performed really well,” Clark said. “We’ve only had a week and a half in practice, so for them to come out here and perform this way, it was pretty good.”
Edgerton, Evansville and Holy Family also competed in the meet. Holy Family won the girls meet with a 69 overall score, and Brodhead/Juda finished second with a 37. Edgerton won the boys meet with a 91, and the Trojans finished in third with a 70. The Cardinals took fourth with a 69.