BRODHEAD—The last time Jim Matthys wasn’t on the football field in the fall was 1987. He was in seventh grade.
Whether executing game plans or designing them, from August through November, football was a staple in Matthys’ life.
That streak will come to an end in 2020.
Matthys, the head coach of the highly successful Brodhead/Juda football program, said the Cardinals will not play any type of conference or nonconference schedule this season. Brodhead/Juda was slated to begin play in football this season in the Southwest Conference, while the rest of the Brodhead fall sports programs remained in the Rock Valley Conference. The Rock Valley announced last week that it not would hold any conference competitions or crown any conference champions for 2020 fall sports.
Matthys said that decision weighed heavily on the decision to not play any fall sports.
“For me, I can’t justify playing any type of a football season if our volleyball team or cross country teams aren’t allowed to compete, as well,” Matthys said. “What are you telling the kids if you do that? We’re pretty much under the realization that everything is going to move to the spring.
“I just think there are too many unknowns with any type of fall season. A month ago, I really thought there might be hope for a fall season, but being in two different conferences—one for football and the others still in the Rock—that’s just not possible.”
Heading into his seventh year as principal at Brodhead, Matthys said education remains priority No. 1. He was quick to point out that many students haven’t been in school since March and that getting kids acclimated back into the classroom with the COVID-19 pandemic still running rampant will not be easy to do.
“I think in the survey our school district put out, 85-90 percent of parents wanted their children back in school and in the classroom,” Matthys said. “And that’s what we’re hoping for. The school board will vote on that next week.
“I think two weeks ago, we had one active (COVID) case in Green County, and now we have 14. I know that’s peanuts compared to Dane and Rock counties, but it does tell you how fluid and how quickly things can change.”
Matthys remains miffed at the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association for not making a final decision on fall sports. He feels like the state’s governing body for high school athletics dropped the ball.
“I don’t think WIAA did us any favors, and in fact, put a lot of schools in a pickle,” Matthys said. “For a school like ours that has fall sports in two different conferences, it’s really hard to understand what they were thinking?”
If Brodhead/Juda does play football in the spring, Matthys will enter his 14th season as head coach. He said when he told his team they would likely not play until the spring of 2021, nobody complained. He started offseason workouts with 46 boys taking part in conditioning and weightlifting sessions and had the same number show up after it was announced that football would not happen in the fall.
One complaint that has surfaced if football is moved to the spring is the fact that if the shortened-season ended at the end of April and the 2021 fall season began in early August, you would only have a three-month layoff between the two seasons.
“You have to remember that these kids will have had basically a year off from competitive football,” Matthys said. “And that those three months off should give kids plenty of time to heal up all the bumps and bruises while continuing to lift and condition.
“It’s a one year where this would be the case of seasons being that close to one another. And the spring season would probably only be six games or so.”