MCFARLAND, Wis.—Success from the free-throw line kept the Brodhead High school girls basketball team unbeaten in the Rock Valley Conference on Friday night.
Abbie Dix scored 27 points and the Cardinals made 26 free throws in holding off McFarland 64-56.
Brodhead, ranked seventh in the state in Division 4, improved to 13-0 in the Rock Valley and 17-2 overall.
Onnikah Oliver and Kiarra Moe had 10 points for Brodhead. Moe in particular was big down the stretch, hitting five of six from the strip to clinch the game.
McFarland’s Teagan Mallegni, one of the state’s leading scorers, totaled 24 points. She averages 28.8 points per game.
• WHITEWATER 51, TURNER 28: The visiting Whippets earned their third consecutive Rock Valley victory by pulling away in the second half.
Calli Grosinske had 14 points to lead Whitewater (5-13, 4-9). Nadilee Fernandez had 13 points to pace Turner (5-11, 2-10).
CLINTON 62, EVANSVILLE 55—The Cougars rallied in the second half for a Rock Valley victory.
Tiana Roehl had a career—high 19 points for Clinton (10-8, 7-6). Elli Teubert nailed four treys and finished with 15 points, while Jayden Nortier finished with 14.
Ava Brandenburg scored 18 points for Evansville (6-12, 5-8).
• EDGERTON 59, BIG FOOT 18—The visiting Crimson Tide held the Chiefs to two points in the first half and rolled to a Rock Valley victory over Big Foot (5-13, 2-11).
Sylvia Fox and Kate Gunderson had 15 points each for Edgerton (15-2, 10-2).
• HONONEGAH 63, JEFFERSON 32: The Indians had little trouble with the host J-Hawks Friday night, sprinting out to a 35-19 halftime lead and cruising to the win.
The Indians were led by Bre Carter’s 16 points, which included four three-pointers. Haley Warren hit three treys to account for her nine points, and Ember Gunnink finished with 10.
• SOUTH BELOIT 48, WESTMINSTER CHRISTIAN 19: The SoBos took down Westminster Christian Friday night behind 16 points from Madalynn Brooks.
Brooks added 12 rebounds, while Zorah Martin and McKenah Tyrell each added 10.
Weekend boxscores
BROEHEAD 64, MCFARLAND 56
Brodhead (64)—Yates 2-1-5; Steinmann 1-0-3; Oliver 2-5-10; Kail 1-2-5; Kammerer 1-2-4; Moe 2-5-10; Dix 8-11-27. Totals: 17-26-64.
McFarland (56)—Kirch 4-0-10; Freeman 1-0-3; Goecks 1-0-2; Feldner 1-0-3; Dean 6-1-14; Mallegni 9-2-24. Totals: 22-3-56.
Halftime—Brodhead 28, McFarland 22. 3-point goals—Brodhead 4 (Steinmann, Oliver, Moe, Kail), McFarland 9 (Mallegni 4, Kirch 2, Freeman, Feldner, Dean). Free throws missed—Brodhead 7, McFarland 4. Total fouls—Brodhead 12, McFarland 21.
HONONEGAH 63, JEFFERSON 32
Hononegah 15 20 7 21—63
Jefferson 13 6 4 9—32
HONONEGAH: Johnston 3 0-0 8, Hann 3 2-3 8, Abney 1 0-0 2, Warren 3 0-1 9, Niedfeldt 1 0-1 3, Carter 6 0-0 16, LaMay 3 2-2 8, Hauser 0 0-2 0, Gunnink 4 2-2 10. Totals: 24 6-11 63.
JEFFERSON: Anacleto 2 0-0 6, Hodges 3 2-3 9, Buckmon 0 1-2 1, Colson 1 2-2 5, Truesdale 2 1-3 5, Stevenson 2 0-0 4. Totals: 10 6-10 32.
3-pointers: Hononegah 10 (Johnston 2, Warren 3, Niedfeldt, Carter 4). Jefferson 4 (Anacleto 2, Hoges, Colson).
EDGERTON 59, BIG FOOT 18
Edgerton (59)—Snyder 0-1-1; Bowen 1-3-5; Blum 4-0-11; Gunderson 6-2-15; Scharlau 0-2-2; Fox 4-6-15; Rusch 3-2-8; Zeimet 1-0-2. Totals: 19-16-59.
Big Foot (18)—S. Lueck 1-1-4; L. Lueck 1-0-2; L. Larson 2-1-5; Quackenbush 1-0-2; A. Larson 1-0-2; Bauman 1-1-3. Totals: 7-3-18.
Halftime—Edgerton 33, Big Foot 2. 3-point goals—Edgerton 5 (Blum 3, Gunderson, Fox), Big Foot 1 (S. Lueck). Free throws missed—Edgerton 1, Big Foot 3. Total fouls—Edgerton 12, Big Foot 18. Fouled out—Quackenbush.
WHITEWATER 51, TURNER 28
Whitewater (51)—DePorter 1-0-3; Kopecky 2-0-6; Kilar 4-2-12; Navejas 1-0-2; Grosinske 6-0-14; Amundson 1-0-2; Truesdale 2-1-6. Totals: 19-3-51.
Turner (28)—Adams 0-1-1; House 1-2-5; Fernandez 4-4-13; Babilius 3-0-7; Curry 1-0-2. Totals: 9-7-28.
Halftime—Whitewater 16, Turner 15. 3-point goals—Whitewater 10 (Kopecky 2, Kilar 2, Grosinske 2, Navejas 2, Amundson, Truesdale), Turner 3 (House, Fernandez, Babilius). Free throws missed—Whitewater 3, Turner 5. Total fouls—Whitewater 12, Turner 7.
CLINTON 62, EVANSVILLE 55
Clinton (67)—Teubert 4-3-15; Johansen 3-0-8; Nortier 6-2-14; Bubolz 0-2-2; Roehl 6-7-19; Shinkus 1-0-2; Koch 0-2-2. Totals: 20-16-62.
Evansville (55)—Hazard 5-0-15; Messling 2-4-8; Hermanson 1-0-2; Hanson 1-0-2; Dobbs 2-4-9; Brandenburg 4-6-18; Vogl 0-1-1. Totals: 15-15-55.
Halftime—Evansville 29, Clinton 25. 3-point goals—Clinton 6 (Teubert 4, Johansen 2), Evansville 10 (Hazard 5, Brandenburg 4, Dobbs). Free throws missed—Clinton 8, Evansville 8. Total fouls—Clinton 18, Evansville 20. Fouled out—Roehl, Messling, Hanson.