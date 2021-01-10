JANESVILLE, Wis.—Despite playing its best game of the season Saturday, Janesville Parker’s girls basketball team did not have enough firepower to hang with visiting Brodhead.
Abbie Dix scored 24 points, and the Cardinals drained six 3-pointers in the first half en route to a 70-59 nonconference win.
Parker notched its highest point total of the season but fell to 0-6. Brodhead remained unbeaten in improving to 8-0.
The Cardinals opened up a 17-point halftime lead, but the Vikings would not go away. Alyssa Ayers, who finished with a team-high 18 points along with Paisley Booth, had 15 in the second half. Parker fell behind by as many as 21 in the second half but refused to go away and kept coming back, cutting the lead to 12 twice.
Brodhead trailed 2-0 early but controlled the rest of the first half thanks to a hot hand from beyond the arc. Kiarra Moe had three of the Cardinals’ six 3-pointers in the first half, and her jumper just before the break gave her team a 38-21 lead.
Dix took over in the second half. After sitting out most of the first half with two fouls, Dix had 18 of her game-high 24 points in the second half. Her turnaround basket pushed the lead to 55-34 with 11:07 left.
Although his team picked up a victory, Brodhead coach Brian Kammerer was not pleased with the overall effort.
“I’m disappointed with our girls a little bit because we just came off a big win over McFarland, but didn’t seem like we were ready to go today,” Kammerer said. “And a lot of that was on the defensive end. We gave them too many easy looks.
“But give Parker credit, too. They kept attacking us, and we can’t get into foul trouble like we did.”
Parker hosts DeForest on Wednesday, while Brodhead is at Beloit Turner on Tuesday.
BRODHEAD 70, PARKER 59
Brodhead (70)—Moe 4-2-13; Dix 8-8-24; Kail 3-2-8; Kammerer 2-0-6; Oliver 5-0-12; Steinmann 1-4-7. Totals: 23-16-70.
Parker (59)—Ayers 6-5-18; Luek 1-2-4; Booth 7-3-18; Rosga 3-4-11; Miller 2-2-6; Green 1-0-2. Totals: 20-16-59.
Brodhead 38 32—70
Janesville Parker 21 38—59
3-point goals—Brodhead 8 (Moe 3, Kammerer 2, Oliver 2, Steinmann), Parker 3 (Booth, Rosga, Ayers). Free throws missed—Brodhead 10, Parker 6. Total fouls—Brodhead 22, Parker 21. Fouled out—Moe, Dix, Luek, Ayers.
• WILMOT 49, BIG FOOT 26: Wilmot freshman McKenna Johnson outscored Big Foot by herself, tallying 29 points in the contest. Johnson hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 of her 29 in the first half.
Big Foot was led by Lydia Larson’s nine points.
Wilmot 25 24 49
Big Foot 18 8 26
Wilmot: Raymond 2 0-0 4, Horton 1 0-0 2, Peterson 1 0-0 2, Johnson 11 2-3 29, Brumbeck 3 0-1 6, Christensen 1 1-2 3, Pittman 1 0-0 3. Totals: 20 3-6 49.
Big Foot: Lueck 1 0-0 2, Harvey 1 1-1 3, Larson 3 1-4 9, Gillingham 0 2-4 2, Tracy 2 0-0 6, Wilson 2 0-2 4. Totals: 9 4-11 26.
3-pointers: 4 (Larson 2, Tracy 2). Wilmot 6 (Johnson 5, Pittman). Total fouls: Big Foot 11, Wilmot 12.
• BRODHEAD 69, WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 67: The Cardinals came out the victors in a high-scoring affair against visiting Wisconsin Heights Friday.
Brodhead was led by Owen Leifker’s 17 points, while Connor Green added 15 and Cade Walker had 13. Devon Anderson added 11, including three 3-pointers.
Wisconsin Heights was led by De’Shawn Barsness, who scored 22 points.
Wisconsin Heights 26 41- 67
Brodhead 33 36- 69
Wisconsin Heights: Buol 1 2-3 4, L. Parman 0 1-2 1, W. Parman 0 2-2 2, Barsness 7 8-11 22, Aden 0 1-2 1, Brabender 4 0-0 9, Kennedy 2 0-0 5, D. Brabender 7 1-3 15, Hosking 3 2-2 8. Totals: 24 17-25 67.
Brodhead: Walker 5 0-0 13, Harnack 0 2-2 2, Green 5 1-1 15, Knuth 0 2-2 2, Engen 1 0-2 2, Leifker 5 4-4 17, Anderson 3 2-2 11, Boegli 2 2-3 6, Malkow 0 1-6 1. Totals: 21 14-22 69.
3-pointers: Wisconsin Heights 2 (Brabender, Kennedy) Brodhead 13 (Walker 3, Green 4, Leifker 3, Anderson 3). Total fouls: Brodhead 20, Wisconsin Heights 19.
• MCFARLAND 61, TURNER 59 (OT): Despite a career-high 29 points by junior Donvavhan Cain, the Trojans couldn’t come away with an overtime win Saturday afternoon.
Cain hit three 3-pointers and went 9-for-11 from the free-throw line en route to his 29 points. He also added eight rebounds. David Heldt chipped in eight points for the Trojans.
McFarland was led by Jackson Werinski’s 18 points. The Trojans rallied from a 22-14 halftime deficit to force overtime, but fell short in the extra session.
MCFARLAND 61, TURNER 59 (OT)
McFarland 22 25 14- 61
Turner 14 33 12- 59
McFarland: Kelly 1, Nichols 7, Pavalec 6, Wewinski 18, Kussow 2, Kes 5, Larson 11, Gillen 11.
Turner: Revels 3, Burrows 2, Heldt 8, Jacobs 6, Giddley 7, Cain 29, Diehl 4.
• BIG FOOT 74, CLINTON 33: The Chiefs easily dispatched visiting Clinton Friday night, leading 35-18 at halftime before cruising to the win.
Big Foot was led by freshman Hudson Torrez’s 16 points. Gus Foster added 14, Ty Wilson had 12 an Basil Demco had 11.
Clinton was led by Chase Peterson’s nine points.
Big Foot 74, Clinton 33
Clinton: 18 15 33
Big Foot: 35 39 74
CLINTON: Aceves 1 1-2 3, Peterson 4 1-2 9, Feggestad 1 2-2 5, Mueller 1 0-0 2, Villanueva 1 0-0 2, Klein 2 2-2 7 Peircen Bingham 3 0-0 7. Totals: 13 4-6 33.
BIG FOOT: Greco 3 1-2 10, Demco 4 0-0 11, Torrez 6 1-2 16, Schmitz 3 0-3 8, Gerdes 1 0-0 3, Hertel 0 1-2 1, Foster 4 5-6 14, Wilson 5 2-3 12, J. Schmitz 1 0-0 2. Totals: 27 10-18 74.
3-pointers: Big Foot 10 (Demco 3, Torrez 3, A. Schmitz 2, Gerdes 1, Foster 1), Clinton 2 (Klein). Total fouls: Clinton 19, Big Foot 12.