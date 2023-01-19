BRODHEAD, Wis.—Halfway through overtime, momentum felt like it was firmly in possession of the Brodhead girls basketball team.
The Cardinals had overcome a 45-39 deficit to Evansville late in the first half to make it 49-all at the end of regulation and force the extra period. Freshman Alecia Dahl had just driven to the basket and hit a layup for the second time in OT to give them a 53-51 lead.
But the Blue Devils’ Brooklyn Maves sank a three-pointer on the next possession to ignite a 7-2 run from Evansville to take down Brodhead 61-57 on Thursday night.
“That three might have been the dagger,” head coach Brian Kammerer said. “We had the momentum and it was in their court, so they had to follow us. We missed some key free throws and they made a ton of free throws.”
Six of Evansville’s 12 overtime points came from the line as the Blue Devils were 25-of-28 on the day from the stripe. The Cardinals went 12-of-19.
Stout and aggressive defense was the story through the first half both teams made the other work to get to the basket.
“Our defense is what kept us in the game,” junior Addison Yates said. “We fought really hard and we played hard. We put in a lot of effort.”
Brodhead forced the Blue Devils to make contested shots and forced turnovers, but Evansville also stole the ball and made baskets hard to come by for the Cardinals.
“Shots didn’t fall,” Kammerer said. “That’s been our Achilles heel all year. It was an execution thing. Maybe that’s just because our depth not going deep. Our offense isn’t flowing like I’d like it to.”
Brodhead held a 28-26 lead at halftime, and every one of those points were earned against tough defensive play.
Yates finished with 11 points, with nine of those coming in the first half including a trey help give the Cardinals the lead through the half.
"Defensively, she's gotten a lot better," Kammerer said. "She had some good takes at the basket for us tonight. She's really been coming on."
Yates credited the Blue Devils’ work on the boards with helping keep the offense at bay.
“Evansville rebounded really well,” Yates said. “We didn’t crash the boards as hard as we needed to.”
A 15-4 run from Evansville in the second half looked like it could be the end for Brodhead, which was now in a six-point deficit.
But, Yates hit a second-chance bucket before senior Alexis Kammerer hit back-to-back threes to tie it at 45. Two free throws gave the Blue Devils an edge, but senior Abbie Dix hit a layup and two three throws to give the Cardinals a 49-47 lead.
“It was just a combination of ball pressure and turnovers on their end,” Kammerer said. “And we actually made some shots in that stretch. I'm disappointed for our girls with the effort they give after that.”
An Evansville layup made it a tie game, and the Cardinals couldn’t get another bucket in before OT.
Dix led the team with 16 points.
“She’s really strong,” Yates said. “She makes good moves and knows how to kick the ball out, so when teams are only focused on her it helps us because she isn’t the only one who can score.”
Dahl scored six of her 12 points in the overtime period with a volley of hard drives through defenders and to the basket.
“She’s pretty explosive off the dribble,” Kammerer said. “Not only that, but she handles the ball well for us, tries to get us into our offensive flow.”