BRODHEAD, Wis.—Halfway through overtime, momentum felt like it was firmly in possession of the Brodhead girls basketball team.

The Cardinals had overcome a 45-39 deficit to Evansville late in the first half to make it 49-all at the end of regulation and force the extra period. Freshman Alecia Dahl had just driven to the basket and hit a layup for the second time in OT to give them a 53-51 lead.

