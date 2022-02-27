BRODHEAD— It was a bitter end to a sweet season for the Brodhead Cardinals girls basketball team Saturday night.
The Cardinals, who finished the Rock Valley Conference season with a perfect 18-0 record that earned them the top seed, fell to New Glarus 61-47 before a packed gym.
The Glarner Knights captured the WIAA Division 4 regional final by establishing control late in the first half and never allowing the Cardinals to make a run in the second half.
New Glarus held a 25-24 lead when they went on a game-changing 9-0 run. They finished the half on an 11-1 run that left them with a 36-25 advantage, and Brodhead limping to the locker room.
Literally. Center Abbie Dix went down with an ankle injury with two minutes left in the half. Dix, who had just two points before going down, wouldn’t start the second half but would check in three minutes into the half and play the majority of the game.
It wouldn’t matter. Dix was held in check by New Glarus’ Alex Atwell, who finished with several of the Knights’ many blocked shots.
The lead hovered around 10 for the majority of the half. Twice, the Cardinals had opportunities to cut the advantage down to six, but both times were turned away.
“What would happen is we’d hit a big shot or two and they would come right back and give up an easy layup,” Brodhead coach Brian Kammerer said. “All we were doing was trading baskets and we weren’t getting stops. That allowed them to blow it open.”
The Knights got several buckets in the first half running their sets, resulting in backdoor cuts turning into layups.
“They do a great job of moving without the ball,” Kammerer said. “Our girls just lost track of them a little too much. And on the defensive end, they pressured us from the start of the game, and we struggled with that pressure.”
The loss of Dix for five minutes of game time and the subsequent lack of mobility upon her return certainly factored in the Cards’ inability to mount a charge.
“Obviously losing that post presence hurt us,” Kammerer said. “It kind of crushes the flow for us. Alexis (Kammerer) came in and did as much as she could, but there’s a difference when you have a six-foot kid out there.”
Despite the disappointment of a season that ended prematurely, Kammerer said there was plenty to be proud of.
“I told them in the locker room that this is one of those groups that you’ll never forget,” Kammerer said. “We battled tonight because that’s what we’ve done all year. We battled and we fought hard. It’s a shame that we picked this day to not play our best basketball, but at the end of the day, we had 14-to-18 year olds that were picked to finish fourth in the conference and got it done against some great teams this year.”
The Cardinals were led by senior Kiarra Moe, who closed out her terrific career with 17 points.
“I don’t think we’re used to having that much trouble in the post on offense,” Moe said. “Usually we’re able to move the ball around and create our own shots inside, but they made it really hard on us. But I’m super proud of what we did. It’s been an amazing four years.”
NEW GLARUS 57, BRODHEAD 47
New Glarus 36 25—61
Brodhead 25 22—47
NEW GLARUS: Karls 0 1-4 1, Yaun 2 1-2 6, Atwell 4 0-0 8, Nommensen 4 0-4 8, Eichelkraut 2 2-2 6, Schadewalt 4 9-10 19, Runde 0 1-2 1, Brenkman 1 0-1 2, Lancaster 3 2-4 10. Totals: 20 16-29 61.
BRODHEAD: Yates 2 4-4 8, Oliver 0 1-2 1, Kail 5 0-1 12, Moe 7 2-2 17, Hoesly 0 1-2 1, Dix 3 0-0 6, Urness 0 2-2 2. Totals: 17 10-13 47.
3-pointers: Brodhead 3 (Kail 2, Moe), New Glarus 4 (Yaun, Schadewalt 2, Lancaster).
• FRIDAY’S GAME: The Cardinals had little trouble with Waterloo Friday night, winning 54-32.
Dix led the way with 17 points, while Moe chipped in 12.
BRODHEAD 54, WATERLOO 32
Waterloo (32)—M. Webster 1-0-2; K. Webster 1-0-2; Laursdorf 1-0-3; Jaennice 0-3-3; Huebner 2-0-5; B. Laursdprf 1-1-3; Albrecht 2-0-4; Rasmussen 1-2-4. Totals: 11-7-32.
Brodhead (54)—Yates 0-2-2; Steinmann 3-0-6; Hilliard 0-1-1; Oliver 0-2-2; Kail 2-0-4; Kammerer 3-0-6; Moe 5-1-12; Hoesly 1-0-2; Dix 7-3-17; Urness 1-0-2. Totals: 22-9-54.
Halftime—Brodhead 37, Waterloo 15. 3-point goals—Waterloo 2 (Huebner, Laursdorf), Brodhead 1 (Moe). Free throws missed—Waterloo 3, Brodhead 12. Total fouls—Waterloo 14, Brodhead 13.