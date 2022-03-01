BRODHEAD — The Brodhead Cardinals made easy work of visiting Parkview Tuesday night in the opening round of the WIAA Division 4 playoffs.
The Cardinals, seeded sixth, defeated the 11th-seed Vikings 76-40 and advance to face third-seeded Marshall Friday night.
Brodhead (19-6) led 36-18 at halftime and were never seriously challenged by Parkview. Josiah Engen led the Cardinals with 19 points, 13 of them coming in the first half.
Owen Leifker added 16 while Gage Boegli had 11 and Brady Malkow finished with nine. Eight different Cardinals combined to hit 11 three-pointers.
Parkview was led by Trey Oswald's 17 points.
• BIG FOOT 55, RACINE LUTHERAN 31: The Chiefs defeated Racine Lutheran by 24 to advance to the WIAA Division 3 regional semifinals Friday night.
Big Foot (11-7) was led by senior Gus Foster's 24 points while Alex Wilson added 11. The Chiefs led 29-23 at halftime before holding Racine Lutheran to just eight second-half points.
Racine Lutheran did not attempt a free throw in the game.
The Chiefs advance to take on third-seeded Lakeside Lutheran Friday night.
• PLATTEVILLE 69, CLINTON 62: The 12th-seeded Cougars rallied from a 15-point deficit to nearly clip Platteville, but a game-tying three-pointer rattled out with 15 seconds left, leading to the Hillmen victory.
The Cougars trailed 31-29 at halftime before Platteville went on a run to extend the advantage.
Peyton Bingham finished with 13 points, Peircen Bingham added 10, while Abel Espinoza scored 10 and Reagan Flickinger added nine.
Platteville was led by Jesse Martin, who finished with a game-best 29.
Clinton 29 33--62
Platteville 31 38--69
CLINTON: Espinoza 4 1-1 10, Pey Bingham 5 1-1 13, Weisensel 2 0-0 4, Pei Bingham 5 0-0 12, Gill 4 0-0 8, Feggestad 2 0-0 6, Flickinger 4 0-0 9. Totals: 26 2-2 62.
PLATTEVILLE: Martin 10 9-14 29, Tashner 2 2-4 8, Dingman 2 0-1 6, Heer 2 0-0 6, Dev Dingman 8 2-2 18, McClain 1 0-1 2. Totals: 25 13-22 69.
3-Pointers: Clinton 8 (Flickinger, Espinoza, Pey Bingham 2, Feggestad 2, Peir Bingham 2). Platteville 6 (Tashner 2, Der Dingman 2, Heer 2). Total fouls: Platteville 9, Clinton 14.
TUESDAY'S BOXSCORES
BIG FOOT 55, RACINE LUTHERAN 31
Racine Lutheran 23 8--31
Big Foot 29 26--55
RACINE: Ibarra 5 0-0 11, Zawrcki 1 0-0 2, Rossa 3 0-0 7, Ramsey 3 0-0 7, Jansen 1 0-0 2, Loomis 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 0-0 31.
BIG FOOT: Torrez 2 3-4 7, Gerdes 2 0-0 6, Penniman 1 0-0 2, Schmitz 2 0-0 5, Foster 10 3-4 24, Wilson 5 1-2 11. Totals: 22 7-9 55.
3-pointers: Racine Lutheran 3 (Ibarra, Rossa, Ramsey), Big Foot 5 (Gerdes 2, Penniman, Schmitz, Foster). Total fouls: Racine Lutheran 12, Big Foot 7.
BRODHEAD 76, PARKVIEW 40
Parkview 18 22--40
Brodhead 36 40--76
PARKVIEW: Brown 3 0-1 7, oswald 6 3-6 17, Redman 1 1-5 3, Flood-Elyafi 3 0-1 6,, Pomplin 2 1-2 5, Landis 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 5-15 40.
BRODHEAD: Weeden 1 2-2 5, Engen 8 0-0 19, Vondra 3 1-2 8, Dooley 1 0-0 2, Leifker 5 5-7 16, Bockhop 1 0-0 3, Walker 1 0-0 3, Boegli 4 1-2 11, Malkow 4 0-0 9. Totals: 28 9-13 76.
3-pointers: Parkview 3 (Oswald 2, Brown), Brodhead 11 (Weeden, Engen 3, Vondra, Leifker, Bockhop, Walker, Boegli 2, Malkow). Total fouls: Brodhead 13, Parkview 9.