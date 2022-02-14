JEFFERSON—The Brodhead Cardinals are outright champions of the Rock Valley Conference.
With room to spare.
The Cardinals improved to 21-2 overall and 17-0 in RVC play with a 50-42 victory over Jefferson Monday night.
Brodhead will finish up regular season play with a game against Edgerton (15-2) Thursday night.
Monday, the Cardinals were led by Abbie Dix’s 17 points. Addison Yates added 13 and Onnikah Oliver scored 11 to add scoring punch, while as per usual the Cards applied lockdown defense.
Senior guard Riley Madden led the Eagles (15-8, 12-5 RVC) with a career-high 20 points, hitting four of her six 3-pointers in a 14-point first half.
Senior guard Abby Helmink chipped in eight points while Messmann, a senior forward, and junior forward Ayianna Johnson contributed seven points apiece. Johnson, the conference’s third-leading scorer at 19 points per game, was held to single digits for the first time this season.
“Abbie Dix did a good job getting three-quarter fronts in the post and tipping passes,” Peterson said. “We didn’t do a good enough job of posting up and getting them behind us. We stared it down and Dix came over the top and stole quite a few passes. There are sometimes we need to wait for a high-low look after a reversal versus throwing it inside on the first look.”
The Eagles, who led 27-24 at halftime, hit 10 3-pointers. Jefferson stretched its lead to six in the second half before Brodhead, which has won 11 in a row, inched back in it and eventually built a five-point edge with four minutes left. The Cardinals were able to string together stops down the stretch, sealing the game at the free-throw line.
• CLINTON 64, EAST TROY 52: The Cougars improved to 11-6 on the Rock Valley Conference season after a hard-fought win at East Troy Monday night.
Jayden Nortier led the Cougars with 19 points while Neleah Bobolz and Tiana Roehl each added 12.
Clinton held a 29-23 halftime advantage and hit six of their 10 3-pointers in the second half to pull away for the win.
The Cougars will host Whitewater Thursday night.
• EDGERTON 65, TURNER 20: The preparations for the postseason continued for the Edgerton girls basketball team Monday night.
The Crimson Tide improved to 21-2 on the season and 15-2 in the Rock Valley Conference with a 65-20 victory over Beloit Turner at home.
That game should be a good one: Edgerton, ranked fifth in the state in Division 3, visits Brodhead, ranked sixth in Division 4, at 7 p.m. Thursday to close the regular season.
Edgerton’s Kate Gunderson made four 3-point baskets and matched Shannon Rusch’s team-leading total of 18 points. Abby Blum added 11 for the Crimson Tide.
Edgerton rolled to a 39-11 halftime lead and held Turner to four field goals on the night. No Trojans player scored more than five points.
• BOYS HOOPS: ROCKFORD LUTHERAN 74, SOUTH BELOIT 38: The SoBos found life on the road against one of the top IHSA Class 2A teams in the state to be rough going Monday night.
The SoBos were led by freshman Ross Robertson, who finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds.
Life won’t get any easier for South Beloit, who will travel to Yorkville Christian Wednesday night. Yorkville is the favorite to win the IHSA Class 1A state title behind Duke commitment Jaden Schutt.
Monday’s boxscores
BRODHEAD 50, JEFFERSON 42
Brodhead 24 26—50
Jefferson 27 15—42
Brodhead (fg fta-ftm pts)—Yates 5 3-8 13, Oliver 4 1-1 11, Moe 3 2-3 9, Dix 7 3-6 17. Totals 19 9-18 50.
Jefferson—Madden 6 2-2 20, Messmann 2 1-2 7, Johnson 3 1-2 7, Helmink 2 2-2 8. Totals 13 6-8 42.
3-point goals—B (Oliver 2, Moe 1) 3; J (Madden 6, Messmann 2, Helmink 2) 10. Total fouls—B 13, J 14.
CLINTON 64, EAST TROY 52
Clinton 29 35—64
East Troy 23 29—52
CLINTON: Teubert 4 0-1 9, Hahn 1 0-0 3, Nortier 8 0-0 19, Bobolz 4 0-0 12, Mullooly 1 1-2 3, Roehl 5 2-5 12, Shinkus 2 1-2 6. Totals: 25 3-10 64.
EAST TROY: Pluess 1 2-2 4, Viney 1 1-2 4, Lindow 3 3-4 12, Fitch 3 0-0 6, Soderegger 1 0-0 2, Nelson 3 0-0 6, A. Pluess 6 4-5 16, Aleckson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 10-13 52.
3-pointers: East Troy 4 (Lindow 3, Viney), Clinton 10 (Teubert, Hahn, Nortier 3, Bobolz 4, Shinkus).
EDGERTON 65, TURNER 20
Turner (20)—Adams 1-2-5, Fobes 1-0-2, House 1-2-4, Fernandez 0-4-4, Combs 1-3-5. Totals 4-11-20.
Edgerton (65)—Wagner 1-0-3, Snyder 2-0-4, Blum 4-2-11, Scharlau 1-1-4, Gunderson 6-2-18, Shaw 0-1-1, Fox 2-0-6, Rusch 8-1-18. Totals 24-7-65.
Halftime—Edgerton 39, Turner 11. 3-point goals—Turner 1 (Adams); Edgerton 10 (Gunderson 4, Fox 2, Wagner, Blum, Scharlau, Rusch). Free throws missed—Turner 5; Edgerton 3. Total fouls—Turner 10; Edgerton 13.