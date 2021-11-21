BELOIT—The Brodhead Cardinals use defense as a calling card.
The Turner Trojans have a ballhandling issue.
The mix wasn’t kind to Turner Friday night, when the Cardinals shut down the Trojans to the tune of a 56-11 victory.
Turner’s Lacey Combs scored the first basket of the game in the opening minute.
The Trojans wouldn’t score again until 34 seconds remained in the half. The Nadilee Fernandez free throw made the score 35-3.
Turner coach Nick Faralli said that the Cardinals are tough to prepare for.
“We knew what we were getting into tonight,” Faralli said. “Brodhead is one of the most physical and pressure-heavy teams that we’ll see. They do it with a lot of skill and they do a heck of a job. Right now, we’re at a point where it’s difficult to mimic that pressure in practice. So when it comes time for lights, camera action, it’s a whole different level.”
Faralli said there were still some positives to be taken from the loss.
“For a large chunk of the first half, we played really well defensively,” Faralli said. “We made it a goal to limit Abbie Dix’s touches inside, and even though we were giving up a lot of size, we did a great job with that. It’s just that offensively, we couldn’t even generate shots for a long time, and you can only hold up for a certain amount of time against a team like that.”
The Cardinals were led by Addison Yates’ 14 points. Onnikah Oliver had 10 points while Dix, one of the Rock Valley Conference’s top players, was held to three points.
Brodhead coach Brian Kammerer said his team, which moved to an unchallenged 2-0 on the season, still has plenty of work to do.
“I thought we did some good things, but I think we have a long way to go if we are going to be the team we think we can be,” Kammerer said. “We we really sloppy at times offensively. We have to value the ball better, and understand where we are on the court. Turner had a good game plan to take Abbie away, and it kind of threw us for a loop. And I even thought defensively there were things we could’ve done better.”
Kammerer said Yates’ improvement on both sides of the court is an important factor for the team.
“I had a lot of confidence in Addy on the offensive end,” Kammerer said. “But what I liked about her tonight is that as the game went along tonight, she was working on some things defensively. Not getting her hands in there, trying to have quicker feet. That’s been a weakness for her, and she knows that, and if she can continue to improve on that end, that’s going to be huge for us.”
Yates believes the Cardinals played well for the most part.
“Once we stopped fouling early, we played defense really well,” Yates said. “And offensively, we crashed the boards and got a lot of second-chance points.”
The Cardinals will be back in action Saturday when they host Albany. Turner will host Evansville Tuesday, while Turner will travel to East Troy.
Friday’s boxscore
BRODHEAD 54, TURNER 11
Brodhead 35 19 —54
Turner 3 8 —11
BRODHEAD: Yates 4 2-2 14, Hilliard 1 1-3 3, Oliver 4 0-0 10, Lang 2 0-0 4, Kammerer 1 0-0 2, Moe 2 2-2 6, Hoesly 2 0-0 4, Leitzen 2 2-2 6, Dix 1 1-2 3, Urness 2 0-0 4. Totals: 21 8-11 56.
TURNER: Adams 0 0-1 0, Clark 0 0-2 0, Martin 1 0-0 2, Fernandez 0 4-10 4, Babilious 0 1-2 1, Combs 2 0-0 4. Totals: 3 5-15 11.
3-pointers: Brodhead 3 (Yates, Oliver 2). Turner 0.