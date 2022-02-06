• BELOIT TURNER 61, HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 45: The Turner girls came up with a home victory Saturday afternoon behind a terrific performance from Nadilee Fernandez.
The Trojan finished with a career-best 28 points, including four 3-pointers.
Mariya Babilius had another strong game, finishign with 15 points.
• BOYS HOOPS: BRODHEAD 73, WHITEWATER 43: The Brodhead High boys basketball team snapped a two-game losing streak Friday night to remain tied for first place in the Rock Valley Conference.
Owen Leifker scored 19 points and Cullen Walker added 16 to lead the Cardinals to a 73-43 win over Whitewater.
Brodhead (13-5 overall, 10-2 Rock Valley) opened a 44-19 halftime lead.
Jon Aron scored 11 points to lead Whitewater (3-14, 2-10).
• BIG FOOT 58, JEFFERSON 51: Gus Foster scored 27 points to lead the visiting Chiefs past the Eagles in a Rock Valley game.
Big Foot (11-8, 8-8) trailed by three at half, but outscored the Eagles 35-25 in the second half to escape the winless Eagles.
• TURNER 66, EVANSVILLE 63 —The host Trojans rallied in the second half for a Rock Valley Conference victory.
Konner Giddley scored a game-high 24 points for Turner (10-3, 8-5). Mason Miller led Evansville (7-6, 10-8) with 23 points.
Tyluer Sutherland added 14 for the Trojans, who remain just a game behind East Troy and Brodhead in the RVC race.
Turner trailed 31-28 in at halftime before rallying for the win. The teams combined to hit 17 three-pointers on the night.
TURNER 66, EVANSVILLE 63
Evansville (63)—Bahrs 1-0-3; Geske 1-0-2; Miller 8-3-23; Maves 4-0-9; Howlett 4-3-13; Buehl 4-2-11; Kopecky 1-0-2. Totals: 23-8-63.
Turner (66)—Howard 1-0-3; Giddley 8-6-24; Lauterbach 2-2-6; Hoppe 4-2-11; Sutherland 4-2-14; Repta 1-0-2; Hobson 3-0-6. Totals: 23-12-66.
Halftime—Evansville 31, Turner 28. 3-point goals—Evansville 9 (Miller 4, Howlett 2, Buehl, Bahrs, Maves), Turner 8 (Sutherland 4, Giddley 2, Howard, Hoppe). Free throws missed—Evansville 3, Turner 3. Total fouls—Evansville 17, Turner 16.
• EAST TROY 87, CLINTON 61—The host Trojans (14-3, 10-2) opened up a 24-point halftime lead and coasted to a Rock Valley win. The game was tight until the halfway point of the first half, when the Trojans went on a run to put the game away early.
East Troy, which got 24 points from Dayne Lindow, remained tied with Brodhead for the conference lead at 10-2. Peyton and Peircen Bingham combined for 33 points for Clinton (4-15, 2-12).
• JOHNSON CREEK 58, PARKVIEW 48: Trey Oswald had a game-high 27 points but it was not enough for the host Vikings in a Trailways South loss to the Bluejays.
Parkview (6-10 overall, 3-6 Trailways South) also got 11 points from Rusty Klitzman.
• ORANGEVILLE 43, SOUTH BELOIT 41: The SoBos dropped to 20-4 on the season after a buzzer-beating loss at Orangeville Saturday.
The SoBos, who battled foul trouble all afternoon, were led by Bradley Knepper's 15 points and six rebounds.
Weekend boxscores
JOHNSON CREEK 58, PARKVIEW 48
Johnson Creek (58)—Sullivan 8-4-20; Berres 1-3-5; Panat 4-3-12; Hertz 0-3-3; Bredlow 8-1-17; Peralta 0-1-1. Totals: 21-15-58
Parkview (48)—Braun 1-3-5; Oswald 11-3-27; Klitzman 4-2-11; Pomplan 2-1-5. Totals: 18-9-48
Halftime—Johnson Creek 28, Parkview 19. 3-point goals—Johnson Creek 1 (Panat), Parkview 3 (Oswald 2, Klitzman). Free throws missed—Johnson Creek 17, Parkview 5. Total fouls—Johnson Creek 12, Parkview 19. Fouled out—Sullivan.
BRODHEAD 73, WHITEWATER 43
Brodhead (73)—Saunder 0-1-1; Weiden 3-0-6; Engn 3-0-6; Vondra 3-0-6; Leifker 7-4-19; Walker 6-0-16; Bagey 2-2-6; Malkow 5-1-11; Buttke 1-0-2. Totals: 30-7-73.
Whitewater (43)—Mankovik 0-2-2; Wensy 2-0-4; Rubio 2-0-5; Aron 5-1-11; Brown 1-0-3; Budrow 0-3-3; Nixon 4-0-10; Nickels 2-1-5; Totals: 16-7-43.
Halftime—Brodhead 44, Whitewater 19. 3-point goals—Brodhead (Walker 4, Leifker), Whitewater 4 (Nixon 2, Brown, Rubio). Free throws missed—Brodhead 6, Whitewater 5. Total fouls—Brodhead 14, Whitewater 13. Fouled out—Vondra.
BIG FOOT 58, JEFFERSON 51
Big Foot (58)—Torrez 3-1-8; Gerdes 3-2-9; Perriman 3-2-10; Schmitz 0-2-2; Foster 9-6-27; Wilson 1-0-2. Totals: 19-13-58.
Jefferson (51)—Kammer 1-0-2; McGraw 5-5-16; Neitzel 4-0-10; Phillips 5-0-12; Deblare 1-0-3; Devine 2-0-4; Butina 1-2-4. Totals: 19-7-51.
Halftime—Jefferson 26, Big Foot 23. 3-point goals—Big Foot 7 (Foster 3, Perriman 2, Torrez, Gerdes), Jefferson 6 (Phillips 2, Neitzel 2, McGraw, Deblare). Free throws missed—Big Foot 4, Jefferson 5. Total fouls—Big Foot 11, Jefferson 17. Fouled out—Neitzel, Phillips.
EAST TROY 87, CLINTON 61
Clinton (61)—Espinoza 1-3-5; Mullooly 1-0-2; Pey. Bingham 8-1-19; Krummel 1-0-3; Weisensel 2-0-5; Phillips 0-1-1; Greer 0-1-1; Pei. Bingham 6-0-14; Gill 1-1-3; Flickinger 2-0-5; Feggestad 1-0-3. Totals: 23-7-61.
East Troy (87)—Brehm 2-0-5; Kurth 9-1-19; Terpstra 3-3-12; Lindow 8-4-24; Fierst 2-0-6; Gulig 0-1-1; Aleckson 1-0-2; Cummings 7-1-18. Totals: 32-10-87.
Halftime—East Troy 49, Clinton 25. 3-point goals—Clinton 8 (Pei. Bingham 2, Pe. Bingham 2, Krummel, Weisensel, Flickinger, Feggestad), East Troy 13 (Lindow 4, Terpstra 3, Cummings 3, Fierst 2, Kurth). Free throws missed—Clinton 9, East Troy 8. Total fouls—Clinton 18, East Troy 19.
TURNER 61, HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 46
Heritage 26 20--46
Turner 33 28--61
HERITAGE: Noordyk 1 0-0 2, Millen 1 1-5 3, Bluhm 10 8-11 29, Pike 2 0-0 4, M Bluhm 2 2-2 4, Lock 2 0-0 4. Totals: 18 11-18 46.
TURNER: Adams 1 1-2 4, Murphy 0 0-2 0, Martin 1 0-0 3, House 3 0-0 7, Fernandez 10 4-4 28, Spain 1 0-0 2, Babilius 6 0-0 15, Combs 1 0-0 2. Totals: 23 5-8 61.
3-pointers: Turner 10 (Babilius 3, Fernandez 4, Martin, House, Adams), Heritage 1 (Bluhm).