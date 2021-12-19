BRODHEAD—The Brodhead boys basketball team continued to steamroll competition in the Rock Valley Conference with a 78-52 win over visiting Clinton Friday night.
Owen Leifker scored 29 points and Gage Boegli added 18 as the host Cardinals remained unbeaten on the season with a victory over Clinton.
Brodhead (5-0, 4-0) moved into sole possession of first place in the Rock Valley after McFarland knocked Big Foot out of a share of the lead with a 74-62 win at home Friday.
Brady Malkow chipped in 15 points for Brodhead. Collin Gill had 13 points to lead Clinton (1-5, 1-4).
• MCFARLAND 74, BIG FOOT 62: The host Spartans (4-1, 4-1) knocked Big Foot (5-2, 4-1) out of its share of the conference lead with a victory.
Gus Foster continued his outstanding season for the Chiefs with 27 points, while Dadon Gillen led McFarland with 20.
• DEERFIELD 68, PARKVIEW 42 —The visiting Demons stayed alone in first place in the Trailways South Conference with the win.
Rusty Klitzman had 17 points to lead Parkview (0-7, 0-4).
• HONONEGAH: The Indians split a pair of games this weekend, losing 68-61 to Rockford before beating Brown Deer 76-72 Saturday.
In the loss to East, the Indians led 37-29 at halftime but were outscored 21-7 in the third quarter.
Owen Hart led the way with 22 points, while Brandon Beck added 13.
The Indians’ game against Brown Deeer was a wild affair, with Hononegah rallying from a 45-27 halftime deficit to force overtime, eventaully winning by four at Bradley Tech High School.
Beck had 20 points, Hart added 19 and Braydon Savitski-Lynde had 14 points and 12 rebounds.
Dominic Commisso added 11 points and 13 rebounds.
• GIRLS HOOPS: STERLING TOURNAMENT: The Hononegah girls basketball team won a pair of games in Sterling Saturday, defeating Moline 60-51 and Sterling 58-19.
In the win over Moline, Breacia Carter led a balanced attack with 12 points. Haley Warren added 10 for the Indians.
In the blowout over Sterling, the Indians were led by Allyson Niedfeldt’s 15 points, while Warren added 13.
BRODHEAD 78, CLINTON 52
Clinton (52)—Williams 1-0-3; Pe. Bingham 4-1-9; Espinoza 4-2-10; Pie. Bingham 6-0-12; Conway 1-0-2; Green 0-1-1; Gill 6-1-13. Totals: 23-6-52.
Brodhead (78)—Saunders 1-0-2; Weeden 1-0-2; Engen 0-3-3; Leifker 9-7-29; Walker 2-0-5; Boegli 5-5-18; Malkow 7-1-15; Buttke 1-2-4. Totals: 26-18-78.
Halftime—Brodhead 35, Clinton 22. 3-point goals—Clinton 1 (Williams), Brodhead 8 (Leifker 4, Boegli 3, Walker). Free throws missed—Clinton 6, Brodhead 10. Total fouls—Clinton 23, Brodhead 16. Fouled out—Pie. Bingham.
DEERFIELD 68, PARKVIEW 42
Deerfield (68)—Lees 3-0-7; Betthausen 1-0-2; Fisher 8-0-17; Manning 2-1-6; K. Kimmer 1-1-4; Lasack 6-4-17; M. Kimmer 4-3-13; Gust 0-2-2. Totals: 25-11-68.7 (M. Kimmer 2, Lees, Fisher, Manning, Lasack, K. Kimmer), Parkview 4 (Klitzman 2, Oswald, Brown). Free throws missed—Deerfield 16, Parkview 9. Total fouls—Deerfield 14, Parkview 24. Fouled out—Oswald.
HONONEGAH 58, STERLING 19
Hononegah 19 23 12 4—58
Sterling 5 1 8 5—18
HONONEGAH: Wolfe 1 0-0 3, Hann 1 1-2 3, Abney 2 0-0 5, Bell 2 0-0 5, Warren 4 2-2 13, Barrachina 0 2-2 2, Niedfeldt 5 0-2 15. Carter 2 0-0 6, Lamay 1 0-0 2, Hauser 2 0-0 4. Totals; 20 5-8 58.
STERLING: McCombs 3 0-0 8, Weeks 1 0-0 2, Ronzee 0 2-4 2, Gibson 1 2-2 4, Turner 1 2-2 4. Totals: 6 5-8 19.
3-Pointers; Hononegah 12 (Niedfeldt 5, Warren 3, Carter, Wolfe, Bell, Abney). Sterling 2 (McCombs)
HONONEGAH 60, MOLINE 51
Moline 12 15 16 8—51
Hononegah 15 21 13 11—60
HONONEGAH: Johnston 2 0-0 5, Abney 1 2-3 4, Bell 1 3-3 5, Warren 3 1-3 10, Niedfeldt 3 0-0 9, Carter 4 0-0 12, Lamay 4 1-3 9, Gunnink 2 2-2 6. Totals: 20 9-14 60.
MOLINE: Hazem 5 0-0 11, Tatum 4 0-1 9, Melton 1 0-2 3, Terrell 2 0-0 4, Smith 3 4-5 11, Yeto 6 0-0 13. Totals: 21 4-7 51.
3-pointers: Moline 5 (Hazem, Tatum, Melton, Smith, Yeto). Hononegah 11 (Carter 4, Niedfelt 3, Warren 3, Johnston).