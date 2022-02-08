BRODHEAD— If the WIAC is the Cadillac of NCAA Division III conferences, three Brodhead athletes are going to get a pretty nice test drive
Gage Boegli will be headed to UW-La Crosse to play football, Colton Buttke will be on the gridiron for UW-Platteville, and Brady Malkow will play baseball for UW-Whitewater.
All three have had stellar prep careers.
Boegli and Buttke were both first-team all-state selections and just last weekend were awarded for their selection at the all-state banquet held at Lambeau Field.
Malkow was a multiple time all-conference tight end and defensive end, is a starter and leading rebounder for the first-place basketball team, but chose to head to the diamond, where he is an outstanding pitcher, to play collegiately.
"The bottom line is baseball was my true passion," Malkow said. "It's where I had the best opportunity to play at the next level, too."
Malkow said the Whitewater coaches see a lot of potential in him.
"They talked about how once I focused full-time on baseball, I would improve a lot," Malkow said. "Focusing on weight lifting, throwing the ball year-round, that's going to make a big difference. And really, I just love to compete."
Boegli, a top-notch student, said academics played a large role in his decision.
"it sounds cheesy, but academics played a huge role for me," Boegli said. "La Crosse is a great school, and of course the football program is exciting, too. They have a great history, and they are really an up-and-coming team. I really feel like we are going to win a national title while I'm there."
Buttke said the three of them all felt the benefits of being a three-sport athlete.
"It's great to have the versatility in your background," Buttke said. "It might not allow you to focus fully on your main sport, but it definitely improves all other aspects."
The three have been significant factors in the overall resurgence of the Brodhead athletic department.
"It's definitely a lot more than just us three," Boegli said. "It started out as just one team getting good, and that seemed to carry over to the other teams and just kind of compounded. The overall energy in the school is great. The girls teams are all winning, too, and everyone is really happy. For us in basketball, we used to go to East Troy knowing we were going to lose. Now, we're going there to play a basketball game."
Buttke said the change has been noticeable.
"I just think back to my freshman year, and there's been a complete change in the program," Buttke said. "Now, even the kids who aren't playing winter sports are in the weight room and just getting after it. That's not something I saw at all my freshman or sophomore year."
Platteville had plenty of assets that made it a logical choice for Buttke.
"One of the major factors that led me to choose Platteville was the change they made at head coach," Buttke said. "I met him before he became head coach when he came to see me at the school. He's just an all-around great guy and I'm excited to play for him. And the facilities there were fantastic, the weight room is insane. They have a great focus on training for their athletes. I can't wait to get out there."