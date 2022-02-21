BRODHEAD—The Brodhead Cardinals clinched at least a share of the Rock Valley Conference title with a 67-51 victory over visiting Big Foot Monday night.
The Cardinals (14-3, 17-6 overall) can clinch sole possession of the crown with a win at last-place Jefferson Thursday night.
Just four players cracked the scorebook for the Cardinals, but they all made it count. Owen Leifker led the way with 28 points, Brady Malkow addded 16, Cullen Walker had 12 and Josiah Engen finished with 11.
Big Foot had just five players score, led by senior Gus Foster’s 19 points. Hudson Torrez added 16 and Evan Penniman added 11. The Chiefs had more threes (11) than two’s (nine) and shot just two free throws, missing both.
• WEEKEND RECAPS:
• EDGERTON 59, BRODHEAD 57: Leyton McKillips’ 3-point basket with 15 seconds left lifted the host Crimson Tide to a come-from-behind 59-57 victory in Rock Valley Conference play.
McKillips and Connor Coombs had 17 points each for Edgerton (10-13, 9-8), which trailed by 10 points with six minutes left. Owen Leifker had a game-high 23 points for Brodhead.
• TURNER 81, JEFFERSON 62: The visiting Trojans rolled to the Rock Valley win as Will Lauterbach scored a game-high 25 points to lead Turner (14-7, 11-5).
Konner Giddley added 14 points and Tyler Sutherland put in 12 for the Trojans.
• EVANSVILLE 77, CLINTON 53: The Blue Devils made 11 3-pointers on their way to a Rock Valley victory.
Mason Miller had 21 points to lead Evansville (12-9, 9-7). Peircen Bingham led Clinton (4-19, 2-15) with 21 points, while freshman Reagan Flickinger added 14.
• BIG FOOT 57, EAST TROY 45: The host Chiefs denied the Trojans a chance to move into a tie for first place in the Rock Valley with an upset victory.
Gus Foster had 20 points and Hudson Torrez 18 to lead Big Foot (13-9, 10-6).
• PARKVIEW 73, COUNTRY DAY 54: Trey Oswald scored 27 points to help the Vikings cruise to a Trailways South Conference victory. Parkview (8-14, 4-8) led 30-22 at halftime.
• GIRLS HOOPS: JANESVILLE CRAIG 59, BELOIT MEMORIAL 40: The Purple Knights closed out their regular season with a loss to the visiting Cougars Saturday.
Ellie Magestro-Kennedy scored 23 points to lead the Cougars, while Bre Davis scored 14 to lead the Knights. Tajah Randall added 12 for Beloit, who trailed 29-17 at halftime.
The Purple Knights (7-14) will travel to Kenosha Bradford to open the WIAA Division 1 playoffs Tuesday night.
• Monday’s boxscore:
BRODHEAD 67, BIG FOOT 51
Big Foot 25 26—51
Brodhead 33 34—67
BIG FOOT: Torrez 6 0-0 16, Gerdes 1 0-2 3, Penniman 4 0-0 11, ruessing 1 0-0 2, Foster 8 0-0 19. Totals: 20 0-2 51.
BRODHEAD: Engen 3 4-8 11, Leifker 10 6-8 28, Walker 4 1-2 12, Malkow 8 0-0 16. Totals: 25 11-18 67.
3-pointers: Big Foot 11 (Torrez 4, Gerdes, Penniman 3, Foster 3), Brodhead 6 (Engen, Leifker 2, Walker 3).
• Weekend boxscores:
CRAIG 59, BELOIT 40
Craig (59)—Campbell 1-1-4; Huml 3-3-10; Magestro-Kennedy 6-9-23; Alvarado 1-0-2; McBride 1-2-4; Nicholson 4-0-10; Brown 2-2-6. Totals: 18-17-59.
Beloit (40)—Randall 5-0-12; Thomas 0-2-2; Tibbetts 1-0-3; Dubois 1-0-2; Franks 1-0-3; Crawford 0-2-2; Davis 5-4-14; Price 1-0-2. Totals: 14-8-40
Halftime—Craig 29, Beloit 17. Three-point goals—Craig 6 (Magestro-Kennedy 2, Nicholson 2, Huml, Campbell), Beloit 4 (Randall 2, Tibbetts, Franks). Free throws missed—Craig 18, Beloit 2. Total fouls—Craig 14, Beloit 28. Fouled out—Richardson, Tibbetts.
PARKVIEW 73, COUNTRY DAY 54
Madison Country Day (54)—Bosben 5-0-13; Kerta 2-0-6; Itani 0-2-2; Norland-Au 4-0-12; Young 5-6-18; Canavan 1-0-3. Totals: 17-8-54.
Parkview (73)—Brown 1-0-2; Cramer 2-1-6; Oswald 9-7-27; Redman 4-0-10; Flood-Elyafi 2-2-6; Vogt 1-1-4; Kjelland 1-0-2; Klitzman 3-0-7; Wells 1-2-5; Pomplun 1-0-2; Landis 0-2-2. Totals: 26-15-73
Halftime—Parkview 30, Country Day 22. 3-point goals—Country Day 12 (Norland-Au 4, Bosben 3, Kerta 2, Young 2, Canavan), Parkview 9 (Oswald 3, Redman 2, Cramer, Vogt, Klitzman, Pomplun). Free throws missed—Country Day 6, Parkview 5. Total fouls—Country Day 21, Parkview 17.
EDGERTON 58, BRODHEAD 57
Brodhead (57)—Engen 6-1-15; Leifker 10-3-23; Walker 2-1-6; Boegli 3-0-6; Malkow 3-1-7. Totals: 24-6-57.
Edgerton (58)—Hazeltine 3-0-8; Zellmer 0-1-1; Coombs 6-5-17; Hanson 3-3-9; McKillips 5-4-17; Fox 1-0-2; Appel 1-2-4. Totals: 19-15-58.
Halftime—Edgerton 29, Brodhead 28. 3-point goals—Brodhead 3 (Engen 2, Walker), Edgerton 5 (McKillips 3, Hazeltine 2). Free throws missed—Brodhead 9, Evansville 5. Total fouls—Brodhead 19, Edgerton 19. Fouled out—Vondra, Engen, Hanson.
TURNER 81, JEFFERSON 62
Turner (81)—Howard 1-2-4; Giddley 5-1-14; Lauterbach 11-3-25; Hoppe 4-1-9; Sutherland 2-6-12; Teague 2-0-5; Repta 2-0-5; Fossum 0-1-1; Hobson 3-0-6. Totals: 30-14-81.
Jefferson (62)—Kammer 1-1-3; McGraw 4-4-14; Ganser 1-0-2; Neitzel 3-0-8; Johnson 0-1-1; Phillips 4-2-10; Krueger 1-0-3; Deblave 3-0-6; Schoedl 1-0-3; Devine 5-0-10; Butina 0-2-2. Totals: 23-10-62.
Halftime—Turner 44, Jefferson 29. 3-point goals—Turner 7 (Giddley 3, Sutherland 2, Repta, Teague), Jefferson 6 (McGraw 2, Neitzel 2, Krueger, Schoedl). Free throws missed—Turner 4, Jefferson 9. Total fouls—Turner 15, Jefferson 16.
EVANSVILLE 77, CLINTON 53
Clinton (53)—Espinoza 1-1-3; Pey. Bingham 1-3-5; Weisensel 1-2-4; Gill 1-1-3; Flickinger 6-1-14; Pei. Bingham 21; Feggestad 1-0-3.
Evansville (77)—Bahrs 2-0-4; Miller 8-1-21; Maguigad 3-1-7; Maves 6-2-15; Howlett 4-2-14; Kopecky 7-0-16. Totals: 30-6-77
Halftime—Evansville 38, Clinton 26. 3-point goals—Clinton 2 (Flickinger, Feggestad), Evansville 11 (Holwett 4, Miller 4, Kopecky 2, Maves). Free throws missed—Clinton 6, Evansville 2. Total fouls—Clinton 11, Evansville 13.