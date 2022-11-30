Brodhead boys can't overcome slow first half in loss to McFarland By Daily News staff Jimmy Oswald Author email Nov 30, 2022 Nov 30, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BRODHEAD, Wis.—The Brodhead boys' basketball team were outscored by McFarland 45-29 in the first half on the way to a 76-64 loss on Tuesday night. The Cardinals showed plenty of fight in the Rock Valley Conference opener, but the deficit proved to be too much as they fell to 1-1 overall. Sophomore Cullen Walker scored a team-high 19 points with one three pointer, and he went 4-of-5 from the free-throw line. Junior Jaxon Dooley put up 13 points and was 6-of-9 from the foul line. Freshman Sam Searls sunk three three-pointers in the contest. Senior Aidan Chislom led the Spartans with 21 points. McFarland 76, Brodhead 64McFarland.....45 31—76Brodhead…….29 35—64Brodhead (fg ft-fta pts)—Walker 7 4-5 19, Pinnow 2 3-3 7, R. Searls 1 0-0 2, Dooley 3 6-9 13, S. Searls 3 0-0 9, Riese 2 1-2 6, Engen 3 2-6 8. Totals: 21 16-19 64.McFarland(fg ft-fta pts)—Meinholdt 1 0-0 3, Kelley 6 1-5 13, Gillen 3 1-3 7, Kussow 3 0-0 6, Kulp 5 3-4 16, Dean 1 1-2 3, Ross 3 0-0 7, Chislom 7 7-9 21. Totals: 31 13-23 76.3-pointers: Brodhead 6 (S. Searls 3, Walker 1, Dooley 1, Riese 1 McFarland 5 (Kulp 3, Meinholdt 1, Ross 1) Fouled out: Gillen Total fouls: Brodhead 19, McFarland 19. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jimmy Oswald Author email Follow Jimmy Oswald Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit, Janesville, elsewhere seeing experienced cops leaving Beloit man's parole deferred for 10 months, in 1994 murder case Grand Lighted Holiday Parade returns in full force to Beloit's downtown 64-year-old South Beloit woman accused of hit-and-run, reckless driving Downtown Beloit building to be demolished, redeveloped Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime